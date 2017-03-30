Swinerton breaks ground on Sycuan Hotel and Casino Expansion

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - Swinerton San Diego is proud to announce the groundbreaking for new work on the Sycuan Hotel and Casino in El Cajon, California. Working closely with the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation, a longtime partner with Swinerton, this massive expansion expects to wrap up in early 2019. Designed by Hnedak Bobo Group, the 356,309-square-foot project will provide the community with a hotel accommodation, lounging, meeting spaces, gambling, and dining.

The scope of work includes an expansion and remodel to the existing casino, as well as a new ground-up 12-story hotel, along with new swimming pools, spas, and a lazy river. Swinerton will also build a new conference and events center, along with expansions to the fine dining and beverage areas. This includes demolition, earthwork, new construction, and utilities.

Swinerton is working directly with ownership to minimize disruptions to the existing casino, as it is fully occupied and will remain open and active for the entire duration of the project. The team is working diligently to ensure a safe, clean, and welcoming environment for casino guests.

Swinerton has provided full GMP preconstruction services for the project, and the team is self-performing the concrete, composite cleaning, and drywall/metal stud scopes of work.

About Swinerton

Swinerton provides commercial construction and construction management services throughout the United States and is a 100% employee-owned company. Recognized nationally since 1888, Swinerton is the preferred builder and trusted partner in every market it serves-proudly leading with integrity, passion, and excellence. For more information on Swinerton, visit its blog, Swinerton Builds Tomorrow, Facebook, Twitter, Flickr, LinkedIn, and Instagram.