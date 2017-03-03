Swinerton completes Yakama Legends Casino expansion with new Hotel

TOPPENISH, WA--(Marketwired - March 03, 2017) - Swinerton is pleased to announce the opening of the Yakama Legends Casino Hotel and Casino after a considerable expansion.

Swinerton worked closely with the Yakama Nation and with architect Bergman Walls & Associates to complete the new 200-room hotel.

The full scope of work Swinerton is completing for the Yakama Nation consists of a site redevelopment, 200 new rooms and suites, casino gaming space additions, a refresh of the existing casino, restaurant upgrades, and a back-of-house expansion.

The hotel anchors a $90,000,000 expansion by the tribe that is expected to create 200 new jobs. The Yakama Nation Legends Casino first opened in 1998, and currently employs more than 700 people.

The rooms have a modern, upscale design that incorporates elements of tribal culture, featuring art and other displays about the Yakama Nation's history and culture.

Future improvements expected within 2017 include a further expanded gaming floor.

About Swinerton

Swinerton provides commercial construction and construction management services throughout the United States and is a 100% employee-owned company. Recognized nationally since 1888, Swinerton is the preferred builder and trusted partner in every market it serves -- proudly leading with integrity, passion, and excellence. For more information on Swinerton, visit its blog, Swinerton Builds Tomorrow, Facebook, Twitter, Flickr, LinkedIn, and Instagram.