Swinerton tops out Alexan tower in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - February 13, 2017) - On February 8, Swinerton Builders and Trammell Residential celebrated the topping out of the Alexan San Diego project. The project topped out at a final height of 220 feet, which includes a 19-story Type 1 apartment tower, a four-story Type V low-rise, with three levels of underground parking. In all, the Alexan San Diego will feature 313 apartments with many upscale amenities, including an 18th Floor pool and spa overlooking the San Diego skyline and Pacific Ocean.

The project is expected to have first occupancy in the fourth quarter of 2017 and is located on the corner of 14th and K streets in the East Village neighborhood of downtown San Diego, one block away from the San Diego Public Library and just three blocks away from Petco Park.

The scope of construction work also includes rehabilitation of the historic Mexican Presbyterian Church on site. Swinerton has completed phase one of the relocation and will begin phase two and rehabilitation of the building early this spring.

Many partners joined Swinerton's topping out celebration, which included an appreciation barbeque and raffle. Architect Bert Shear from Joseph Wong Design Associates attended, as well as many engineering firms, including DCI Engineering. Nearly all of the subcontractors celebrated as well, such as A&D, Baker, Burner, Sherwood, Surecraft, International Iron, JR Concrete, Atlas Mechanical, and Swinerton's drywall group.

