Swisslog to demonstrate software and delivery solutions that connect caregivers with critical information in med/surg, OR and ICU settings at the Intelligent Health Pavilion during HIMSS 2017

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - February 13, 2017) - Swisslog, a leading supplier of solutions for medication and supply chain management in healthcare, announces its participation in the Intelligent Health Pavilion as part of Health Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) 2017 in Orlando February 19-23. As a silver sponsor, Swisslog supports the Intelligent Health Pavilion's goal of raising awareness and educating healthcare professionals on the adoption of technology to address critical needs across the continuum of care.

"Healthcare is undergoing a digital transformation," notes Stephan Sonderegger, CEO - Swisslog Healthcare. "That transformation demands technologies and applications that enable efficiency, connectivity and more advanced, data-driven solutions. Swisslog is focused on enabling that transformation through changing how hospitals work in a digital world." By creating connections across its solutions and services, Swisslog integrates the customer experience to improve the quality of care and help hospitals deliver better patient outcomes. By bringing healthcare and IT together, HIMSS is a premier opportunity to demonstrate how those connections create value for caregivers and their patients.

The Intelligent Health Pavilion offers live, working demonstrations of the latest technologies and the Internet of Things (IoT) throughout the healthcare ecosystem. Pavilion visitors experience technologies in context as they watch how they seamlessly interact through real-world examples. At the pavilion, Swisslog will demonstrate secure transaction management through its next-generation Nexus™ Pneumatic Tube System Station and perpetual inventory processes using its Pharmacy Inventory Manager software.

To see integrated Swisslog solutions in action, visit Hall E Booth #8361 and participate in the ICU, OR and/or MedSurg room demonstrations; or stop by kiosk #27.

