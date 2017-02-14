Swisslog Healthcare Launches Strategic Partnership in South Korea

Committed to serving the Korean healthcare sector, Swisslog Korea Co., Ltd was incorporated and has successfuly integrated with Telecar, the Swisslog distributor in Korea. Swisslog Korea has earned its first significant customer order from EWHA Womans University Medical Center

SEOUL, KOREA--(Marketwired - February 14, 2017) - Swisslog, a leading supplier of solutions for medication and supply chain management in healthcare, announces the successful integration of its Korean distribution partner, Telecar Co., Ltd into the newly incorporated Swisslog Korea Co., Ltd. With this strategic partnership, Swisslog Healthcare expects to expand its market presence in Korea and drive improved medication management and supply chain efficiency in hospitals and health systems.

"South Korea has been a strategic focus for our Asian business. This partnership gives us a more significant market presence from which to serve the Korean healthcare sector. Our fruitful long-term collaboration with Telecar and its strong local network led us in the direction of an integration strategy." says Stefan Hasenfretz, Head of Swisslog Healthcare -- Asia. "We believe our best-in-class solutions, together with our technology leadership will benefit Korea's forward-thinking healthcare systems and the patients they serve."

With this announcement, Roy Roh EunKyun, former president of Telecar, is now Managing Director of Swisslog Korea. Of the new partnership he adds, "Telecar had served the healthcare market for the past 13 years. We gained extensive local market knowledge and built numerous references in the Korean hospital landscape. Together, the financial and R&D capabilities of Swisslog and the KUKA Group will propel us forward to play a more active role in the modernization of Korean hospitals and to be a better partner for all our existing customers."

One of the many firsts for the new Swisslog Korea organization is a project awarded by EWHA Womans University Medical Center for their new 1,000-bed hospital to be built in Mogok, Seoul. The other was Swisslog Korea's participation in K-Hospital Expo, an annual business-to-business medical exhibition and conference held in October 2016. In March, Swisslog Korea will welcome trade guests at Hall D, booth D643 from 16 to 19 March 2017 at the annual KIMES (Korea International Medical & Hospital Equipment Show) exhibition held at COEX in Seoul, Korea.

NxtAsia Consulting supported Swisslog Healthcare in the market and commercial assessment for the partnership. Its Managing Partner, Mr. Seoul Min estimates, "There are more than 300 hospitals in the Korean healthcare landscape larger than 300 beds. The future points towards smart solutions with high levels of automation to reduce human errors and enhance the efficiency of patient services. This integration deal is one of many future cross-continental transactions where both parties recognize and acknowledge the positive assets involved and collaboratively create a highly positive outcome."

Swisslog Healthcare Solutions is a leading supplier of automation and software solutions for material transport, medication management and supply chain management in healthcare facilities. Swisslog has installed facility-wide and pharmacy automation systems in more than 3,000 hospitals worldwide, including more than 2,000 in North America. Denver-based Swisslog Healthcare Solutions offers total system design, manufacturing, installation and customer support -- providing an integrated solution for lean workflow and operations that enhances information access, patient safety and cost efficiency.

About Swisslog

Swisslog designs, develops, and delivers best-in-class automation for forward-thinking health systems, warehouses, and distribution centers. We offer integrated solutions from a single source -- from consulting to design, implementation and lifetime customer service. Behind the company's success are 2,500 employees worldwide, supporting customers in more than 50 countries.

Swisslog is a member of the KUKA group, a leading global supplier of intelligent automation solutions. Headquartered in Augsburg, Bavaria, Germany with 12,000 employees worldwide. www.kuka.com

About NxtAsia Consulting

NxtAsia Consulting is a leading advisory firm serving Western customers in the field of Asian markets' strategy. It also supports Asian companies in the Europe and US region. In the field of M&A, NxtAsia Consulting is focusing on mid-cap transactions. It's regional headquarters is located in Shanghai, China. www.nxtasia.com

