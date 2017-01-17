Swisslog Sponsors Third Annual Supply Chain Consolidation Forum

Hospital supply chain executives to gather for a day of education to share best practices for supply-chain consolidation and distribution

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - Swisslog, a leading supplier of solutions for medication and supply chain management in healthcare, sponsors the third annual Supply Chain Consolidation Forum on May 25th, 2017. Hosted by the Journal of Healthcare Contracting, this educational, peer-to-peer meeting is designed for health systems evaluating new distribution strategies.

"Dramatic changes in the way that healthcare success is measured and reimbursed have put downward pressure on health systems' operating margins. As these systems aim to decrease the cost of doing business, supply chain organizations are taking on more responsibility for the complete operational health of their organizations," explains Stephan Sonderegger, CEO of Swisslog Healthcare. "The Journal of Healthcare Contracting designed this event to facilitate dialogue and best-practice sharing among the most forward-thinking hospitals in the United States."

Event attendees will hear from a diverse group of hospital supply chain experts about the challenges and issues encountered when justifying, planning, implementing and running a consolidated service center (CSC). Topics include:

State of the Market: Healthcare Distribution and Consolidated Service Centers

How to Prepare for a Centralized Distribution Model

Beyond Medical Supply Distribution: Multi-Service Line Management

Panel: Outsourcing vs. Insourcing - A Discussion of Services and Trends

What's Worth Measuring: Financial Justification, KPIs and Going Beyond Initial ROI

Automated Warehouse Tour

"The Supply Chain Consolidation Forum has become a proven and high-value exchange of information for the attending and presenting supply chain leaders," remarks John Pritchard, Publisher of the Journal of Healthcare Contracting and The Dail-E News. "As we continue down the path of healthcare transformation, so many systems are pursuing major initiatives to ensure their success. It is clear progressive systems are using centralized distribution as one those initiatives to thrive in this era of transformation."

The forum will conclude with a tour of Medline Industries' warehouse, where attendees will see a demonstration of AutoStore®, the Swisslog technology used to automate the loading, storage and picking of split-case and low-unit-of-measure (LUM) SKUs.

"The value of a CSC comes not only from the physical consolidation of inventory and distribution processes, but also from the opportunity to automate these processes, reducing picking and delivery errors as well as optimizing manual processes," explains Sonderegger. "Even health systems with existing CSCs can realize further cost avoidance by extending the life of their warehouses through significant storage footprint reduction."

Hospital and supply chain executives interested in attending this event can request more information from the Journal on the event web page.

