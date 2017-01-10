Sword Active Risk supports U.S. Government and Military agencies with new Carahsoft partnership

New agreement makes Active Risk Manager available for easy procurement by U.S. Federal Government -- Civilian and Defense sectors

RESTON, VA--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - Sword Active Risk, a supplier of specialist risk management software and services, has announced a new partnership agreement with Carahsoft Technology Corp., a government IT solutions provider. Carahsoft works with manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners to deliver hardware, software and support solutions to U.S. federal, state and local government agencies. As part of the partnership agreement, Active Risk Manager has been added to Carahsoft's General Services Administration Schedule and SEWP V contracts to make it available for procurement by U.S. government agencies to manage risk across departmental and enterprise projects and programs.

Tiffany Goddard, a Director at Carahsoft, said: "We are pleased to expand our solutions portfolio with this industry-leading information technology solution. Our work with Sword Active Risk will enable us to provide government agencies and our partner ecosystem with Active Risk Manager, a robust risk management tool, to help support their operational and strategic risk management frameworks across their organizations."

Sword Active Risk's risk management platform brings together all of an agency's risk and opportunity data into one integrated system, which eliminates the need for multiple risk spreadsheets and prepares a visually appealing risk report to help all levels of management make informed decisions. Active Risk Manager also scores and assesses qualitative and quantitative risks and sets the appropriate controls and risk mitigation strategies so agencies can be more proactive to any upcoming opportunities.

Keith Ricketts, VP Marketing at Sword Active Risk, said: "Carahsoft has established a reputation as a trusted provider to U.S. federal and state governments. As a specialist technology vendor with an established customer base within this sector, we are delighted to be working with a partner that focuses on supplying world-class solutions for government agencies. The partnership will enable us to work alongside Carahsoft and its reseller ecosystem to help enable our customers and empower their risk management policies and processes."

Sword Active Risk solutions are available immediately on Carahsoft GSA Schedule No. GS-35F-0119Y and SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B. For more information, contact the Sword Active Risk team at Carahsoft at 703-871-8516; or download the on-demand webinar, Enterprise Risk Management and the OMB A-123 Revision.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is the trusted Government IT solutions provider. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the master government aggregator for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver VMware, Symantec, Veritas, EMC, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google for Work, ServiceNow, Open Source, HPE Software, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others.

Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing firms by CRN, Inc., Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and SmartCEO.

For more information visit www.carahsoft.com.

About Sword Active Risk

Sword Active Risk makes risk management simple, valuable and personal. Sword Active Risk provides the world's first risk management software that drives business performance by enhancing visibility, accountability and confidence at project, program and enterprise levels. Active Risk Manager (ARM) is the first solution available which integrates Risk Management, Cost Management and Schedule Management to show the real impact of risk, to enable better-informed decisions, and the ability to leverage risk, creating competitive advantage.

Sword Active Risk is the project risk software provider of choice for the world's leading Energy, Infrastructure and Defense projects, working with organizations like the US Air Force, Bechtel, Crossrail, US Federal Aviation Administration, Lockheed Martin, Rio Tinto and Skanska to manage project risk worldwide.

Sword Active Risk has offices in the UK, USA and Australia, servicing customers worldwide directly and through a growing network of partners.

In September 2013 Active Risk was acquired by Sword Group. For more information please visit: www.sword-group.com.

For further information and a detailed view of Sword Active Risk and ARM please visit: www.sword-activerisk.com.