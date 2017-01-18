Swrve Deepens Partnership With Salesforce To Bring Rich Mobile Campaigns To Salesforce Marketing Cloud

Integration With Salesforce Journey Builder Bridges Gap Between Mobile App Campaigns and Marketing Cloud, Empowering Marketers to Finally Orchestrate True Multi-Channel Campaigns

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) - Swrve, a leader in mobile marketing engagement, has expanded its integration with Journey Builder from Salesforce to enable enterprise marketers to execute true multi-channel campaigns. The expanded integration brings Salesforce users sophisticated mobile messaging capabilities, and the ability to trigger real-time mobile 1:1 push and in-app campaigns directly from Journey Builder, in addition to predictive mobile analytics like optimal time delivery. This builds on top of Swrve's existing integration that delivers real time sync of customer mobile data and insights with their existing Salesforce profiles. Enterprises powered by Salesforce's robust marketing cloud can now reap the benefits of the most sophisticated mobile strategies available, as consumer and professional life becomes increasingly focused on the smartphone.

"Mobile isn't 'on the rise' or 'enjoying explosive growth' anymore; it's the new paradigm," said Christopher S. Dean, CEO of Swrve. "Every enterprise in the world wants to connect with its customers at the most personal level, and that means having to interact with them on their mobile devices in a highly tailored way that really resonates. With so many leading businesses built firmly around the Salesforce engine, it made sense to expand Swrve's sophisticated mobile engagement and analytic capabilities with the Marketing Cloud. The types of companies who live on Salesforce will also be the ones to benefit most strongly from the rich, mobile first interactions that Swrve facilitates."

Most recently, Forrester described Swrve as falling "directly into the sweet spot of mobile engagement automation, but with a twist -- its specialty is in-app conversions."

Features of the Integration

NEW - 1:1 In-app messaging in the form of surveys, multi-page flows, permissions requests, preference centers and more. Each campaign can be authored via WYSIWYG interface to be 100 percent on-brand.

NEW - Real-time triggering of customer journeys from actions within the mobile app.

NEW - Predictive mobile analytics that can deliver hyper personalized push notifications at each user's optimal time.

Real-time two-way data sync between Salesforce Marketing Cloud and the mobile app.

Capability to personalize text and deeplinks of push notifications with any content from the Salesforce user record.

Detailed mobile analytics and tracking, which capture every application user's opens, swipes and clicks as well as pushes sent and campaigns seen -- all available by query.

Open source SDK, which makes debugging easier for customer development teams.

Using Swrve along with Salesforce Journey Builder unlocks both new capabilities and new strategic perspectives for marketing organizations. Salesforce customers can further improve the ROI on their mobile channels and more traditional digital marketing channels like email, web, social, by sharing mobile behavioral data in real time.

To learn more about Swrve and its uses and benefits, visit www.swrve.com.

About Swrve

Processing over ten billion events daily, Swrve's Mobile Engagement Platform helps enterprises maximize engagement and monetization by empowering marketers to deliver bespoke mobile experiences to every customer. Swrve provides a comprehensive set of mobile-first capabilities that include audience targeting, real-time segmentation, conversations, push notifications, in-app messaging, A/B testing, predictive models, real-time data orchestration, and rich analytics across all marketing channels. Swrve partners with leading brands, agencies and technology partners -- including The Guardian, Condé Nast, Warner Brothers, Salesforce, Oracle, and Marketo -- and is installed in hundreds of apps across industries, such as retail, media, travel/hospitality, entertainment, sports, games, and banking.