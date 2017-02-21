Swrve, an Oracle Marketing AppCloud Partner, Launches Application To Extend Sophisticated Mobile Capabilities

New Mobile Marketing Application Helps Marketers Deliver Deeper Customer Insights and More Personalized Customer Experiences and Interactions Through Integration With Oracle Marketing Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - Swrve, a Silver level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced that it has launched its next generation mobile marketing engagement application, now available on the Oracle Marketing AppCloud. This new mobile marketing engagement application includes the ability to trigger push notifications, in-app messages and conversations directly from customer journeys created with Oracle Marketing Cloud, delivering real-time, personalized mobile experiences for their mobile app customers. Oracle Marketing Cloud customers can now also sync information stored with mobile app usage data, helping ensure all campaigns are informed by a true 360° view of the customer.

Oracle Marketing Cloud provides chief marketing officers (CMOs) and their teams with data-driven solutions to simplify marketing resources and deliver more personalized customer-centric experiences across every channel to attract and retain ideal customers. These modern marketing solutions connect cross-channel, content, and social marketing with data management and activation, for enterprise B2B and B2C marketers on a single system of record. The Oracle Marketing AppCloud is one of the industry's most comprehensive marketing technology ecosystems, offering Oracle customers a broad set of marketing apps and data services to extend and optimize their technology investments.

Swrve's mobile marketing engagement application enables Oracle Marketing Cloud customers to easily deliver native mobile campaigns as part of a multi-channel marketing approach. The application's integration with Oracle Marketing Cloud also enhances a marketer's ability to trigger mobile interactions, including push notification and rich in-app messages, and launch cross-channel events and campaigns based on mobile behavioral data as part of a customer journey. With Swrve, marketers can now automate subscription list management and update mobile app user's custom data based on their mobile interactions via the platform's application.

"Like all of us, today's consumers live on their phones," said Christopher S. Dean, CEO of Swrve. "As a result, the smartphone has become the perfect platform through which to build relationships with those consumers - and deliver great experiences to them. Oracle Marketing Cloud customers already have access to hefty datasets and email marketing capabilities, so adding advanced mobile functionality enables them to execute truly multi-channel campaigns at scale, making for a full-spectrum marketing engine and more engaged customers."

Oracle Marketing Cloud customers can visit the Swrve listing in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace to install the application and begin implementing Swrve in Oracle Marketing Cloud.

About Oracle Marketing AppCloud

Oracle Marketing AppCloud expands the industry's most comprehensive marketing technology ecosystem. With apps from the Oracle Marketing AppCloud, customers can easily find and integrate leading digital marketing capabilities and data to build a customer-centric digital dialogue and deliver a more personal and targeted cross-channel marketing experience. Visit the Oracle Cloud Marketplace to find all our partner solutions.

About Swrve

Processing over ten billion events daily, Swrve's Mobile Engagement Platform helps enterprises maximize engagement and monetization by empowering marketers to deliver bespoke mobile experiences to every customer. Swrve provides a comprehensive set of mobile-first capabilities that include audience targeting, real-time segmentation, conversations, push notifications, in-app messaging, A/B testing, predictive models, real-time data orchestration, and rich analytics across all marketing channels. Swrve partners with leading brands, agencies and technology partners -- including The Guardian, Condé Nast, Warner Brothers, Ryanair, Travelex, Oracle -- and is installed in hundreds of apps across industries, such as retail, media, travel/hospitality, entertainment, sports, games, and banking.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program -- an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

