Sycuan Casino Awarded Best Casino from the 2016 Best of La Mesa Awards

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 28, 2017) - Sycuan Casino announced today that the company has been named the winner of the Best Casino Award from the San Diego Community News Network's 2016 Best of La Mesa Awards. Other award winners include Pacific Sotheby's, The Brigantine, SDCCU and several other prominent companies.

Each year, the La Mesa Courier releases the Best of La Mesa issue, which puts a spotlight on those who are doing the very best in a variety of categories. Hundreds of nominations from La Mesa residents are submitted and tallied and the winners are announced.

"We are honored to be named the Best Casino in the 2016 Best of La Mesa Awards," said John Dinius, general manager at Sycuan Casino. "We consistently adhere to the highest standards and strive to be the best so that our guest's experience is second to none."

About Sycuan Casino

Sycuan Casino began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 33 years later, it has become a community landmark. Undergoing a massive renovation in 2012, Sycuan features 2,000 exciting reel and video slot machines, more than 40 gaming tables, including poker and bingo and a variety of restaurants. Non-smokers will also enjoy over 800 slots and table games in the comfort of San Diego's first and largest fully-enclosed non-smoking room, complete with a separate entrance and Paipa's Surf & Turf buffet. The GameDay Sports Bar & Grill has 39 wide-screen TVs, including five 90-inch TVs, bar-top slot machines, a stadium-sized menu with over 30 beers on tap, a Party Pit complete with three blackjack tables, an extensive collection of sports memorabilia and a high-energy atmosphere. Sycuan's intimate 457-seat entertainment venue, Sycuan Live & Up Close, features national musical acts and comedians year-round. Open 24 hours daily. For more information about Sycuan Casino visit www.sycuan.com or call 619-445-6002.