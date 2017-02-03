Sycuan Casino Opens a Convenient New Bus Route to the Outlets at the Border in San Ysidro

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 3, 2017) - Sycuan Casino announced today the addition of a new bus route to the Outlets at the Border mall in San Ysidro. This is the first Sycuan shuttle service to extend to the San Ysidro area. The shuttle bus is free for Club Sycuan members and Sycuan employees and will run daily from 5:45 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. Currently, Sycuan has 14 bus routes throughout San Diego County and is looking to continue to expand its shuttle service offering.

"The San Ysidro community is a very important area in San Diego County," said John Dinius, general manager at Sycuan Casino. "We want to make it convenient not only for our guests to be able to come by and enjoy the casino, but also our many team members who commute from that area. This is a further commitment to our entire San Diego community and we're thrilled to partner with such a well-respected retail shopping mall with Outlets at the Border."

"Outlets at the Border is the newest retail center to join the border shopping district in San Ysidro," said Randy Levinson, partner at The Shamrock Group, LLC. "In addition to unique shops and restaurants, our commitment to the community sets Outlets at the Border apart from other area retailers. We are pleased to partner with Sycuan Casino, not only to offer our guests an opportunity to enjoy this free shuttle service, but also to work together to strengthen the impact of our many community programs."

For more information about Sycuan Casino's new San Ysidro bus route or bus schedule, please visit www.sycuan.com or call 619-445-6002.

About Sycuan Casino

Sycuan Casino began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 33 years later, it has become a community landmark. Undergoing a massive renovation in 2012 and additions in 2015, Sycuan features 2,000 exciting reel and video slot machines, more than 40 gaming tables, including poker and bingo and a variety of restaurants. Non-smokers will also enjoy over 800 slots and table games in the comfort of San Diego's first and largest fully-enclosed non-smoking room, complete with a separate entrance and Paipa's Surf & Turf buffet. The GameDay Sports Bar & Grill has 39 wide-screen TVs, including five 90-inch TVs, bar-top slot machines, a stadium-sized menu with over 30 beers on tap, a Party Pit complete with three blackjack tables, an extensive collection of sports memorabilia and a high-energy atmosphere. Sycuan's intimate 457-seat entertainment venue, Sycuan Live & Up Close, features national musical acts and comedians year-round. Open 24 hours daily. For more information about Sycuan Casino visit www.sycuan.com or call 619-445-6002.