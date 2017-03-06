Syn-Apps Awarded 2017 PEPPM Contracts

MESA, AZ--(Marketwired - March 06, 2017) - Syn-Apps LLC, a pioneer in emergency alerting, mass notification and paging solutions, announced today that it has been awarded the 2017 PEPPM Pennsylvania and California Contracts.

PEPPM is a national technology cooperative purchasing program that awards companies purchasing agreements to serve school districts, colleges, universities, and local government entities. PEPPM recognized Syn-Apps' product portfolio as a valuable fit for their market and awarded Syn-Apps the 2017 PEPPM contracts as a result of their competitive bid pricing. Customers located in all 50 states and Puerto Rico are eligible to purchase Syn-Apps' full product line from either 2017 PEPPM contract.

Customers benefit from purchasing Syn-Apps' solutions from PEPPM's procurement vehicle because it simplifies the purchasing process, guarantees the greatest value for high quality solutions, and satisfies state competitive bidding requirements.

"We are proud to have been awarded the 2017 PEPPM contracts for California and Pennsylvania," said Ian Pitts, President and CEO of Syn-Apps. "As a PEPPM Awarded Vendor, our customers can now streamline their purchasing process and trust they're getting the best notification solutions for the best price. We are honored to work with a bidding agency as reputable as PEPPM and look forward to further extending our notification-footprint to state, local, and education customers."

To learn more about purchasing Syn-Apps solutions through PEPPM, contact Syn-Apps at 1-866-664-6071 or visit www.syn-apps.com/partners/where-to-buy/state-contracts/peppm.

About Syn-Apps

Syn-Apps is a leader in paging and mass notification solutions designed to improve business processes, increase safety, and streamline internal and external communication. Since 2001, thousands of organizations have integrated Syn-Apps' notification solutions with phones, paging systems, IP speakers, and hundreds of other systems and services.

About PEPPM

PEPPM is a national technology cooperative purchasing program administered by the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU), a political subdivision of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Since its inception in 1982, PEPPM has been authorized by the Pennsylvania Department of Education to take the responsibility for state bid law compliance for technology procurement. Soliciting bids for popular lines of technology, PEPPM uses a bid process that satisfies all Pennsylvania and California, and most other states, legal bid requirements for K-12 schools and agencies. To learn more about PEPPM, visit www.PEPPM.org.

