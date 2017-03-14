Syn-Apps is a verified Alert Distributor for FEMA's IPAWS-OPEN EAS Alert Feed

MESA, AZ--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - Syn-Apps LLC, a pioneer in mass notification and paging solutions, announced that it is now a verified Alert Distributor of FEMA's (Federal Emergency Management Agency) IPAWS EAS (emergency alert system) alert feed. Syn-Apps' SA-Announce notification software has been rigorously tested and successfully meets FEMA's requirements for receiving IPAWS EAS alerts.

Clients leveraging Syn-Apps' SA-Announce can utilize this new service by subscribing to the IPAWS EAS alert feed to receive government-issued alerts from FEMA. They can receive emergency alerts for severe weather, earthquakes, hazardous air quality, or other critical safety instructions, without having to set up notification services for each alerting authority.

SA-Announce coupled with IPAWS simplifies service configuration by providing a single, secure source for receiving government-issued alerts. This helps emergency management officials and system administrators by streamlining public safety, situational awareness, and emergency preparedness initiatives to protect their people and assets. Syn-Apps' SA-Announce platform enables redistribution of alerts to many integrated systems like digital signage, RSS and Atom feeds, radios, emergency phone towers, IP phones, IP speakers, analog speaker systems and mobile devices and is utilized by thousands of organizations world-wide. Syn-Apps' SA-Announce is also CAP-compliant.

"Last year, we expanded our product portfolio to support notifications from CAP-compliant sources," said Ian Pitts, President and CEO of Syn-Apps, LLC. "This year, we extended our solution by integrating with IPAWS-OPEN EAS Alert Feed to provide customers a secure way to receive emergency alerts from trusted government sources. This is just one example of how we're continuing to evolve with the latest technology and industry standards to strengthen customers' mass notification capabilities," Pitts concluded.

About IPAWS

IPAWS (Integrated Public Alert and Warning System) is the nation's alert and warning infrastructure that provides an efficient way for alerting authorities to notify the public about serious emergencies using various public alerting systems.

About Syn-Apps

Syn-Apps is a leader in paging and mass notification solutions designed to improve business processes, increase safety, and streamline internal and external communication. Since 2001, thousands of organizations have integrated Syn-Apps' notification solutions with phones, paging systems, IP speakers, and hundreds of other systems and services.