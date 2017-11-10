Syn-Apps LLC Releases Its Next-Generation Revolution Notification Platform

MESA, AZ--(Marketwired - November 10, 2017) - Syn-Apps LLC, an industry pioneer in IP notification solutions, announced the release of its next-generation notification platform, Revolution.

Building on 16 years of industry expertise, Syn-Apps' Revolution offers an entirely new level of interoperability, usability, and functionality to customers seeking a unified solution for emergency alerting, mass notification, IP paging, and additional communication needs.

"Revolution's innovative architecture allows us to quickly add new integrations so that we can reach users wherever they are," said Celia Clause, VP of Engineering for Syn-Apps LLC. "Our goal is that recipients receive their notifications from many sources so that in an emergency they can be made aware quickly and take appropriate action. Its speed and scalability means that alerts are delivered immediately to all endpoints and its simple interface makes it easy for authorized users to trigger alerts."

Revolution helps people rapidly communicate critical information more efficiently, safely, and reliably throughout the organization from a single management console. It delivers text, audio, and visual notifications to a variety of on-premise endpoints such as IP phones, IP speakers, analog systems, digital signage, LED signs, desktop computers, CAP-enabled devices, and more. Additionally, Revolution can reach people located off-site or on-the-go using geo-targeted push notifications sent to iOS and Android recipients using Revolution Mobile Client, SMS texts, text-to-speech outbound calls, email, and more.

Revolution is representative of Syn-Apps' passion and longtime experience developing platform-agnostic notification solutions. Strategically designed to future-proof technology investments and protect against system obsolescence, Revolution provides seamless integration with industry-leading hardware and software brands customers use and trust to ensure their immediate and future notification needs are met.

"We are committed to meeting the needs of our rapidly growing customer community and the Revolution platform is a direct reflection of our interoperability initiatives, as it allows us to better serve our customers and ensure their long-term success," said Ian Pitts, President and CEO of Syn-Apps LLC.

Syn-Apps' initial release supports Avaya, Broadsoft, Cisco, Mitel, and most SIP-based PBX communication managers whether on-premise or hosted as a service. "As the demands and requirements of our customers continue to evolve, Revolution will be there every step of the way, making the journey simple, new integrations possible, and the outcomes predictable," Pitts concluded.

To learn more about Syn-Apps' Revolution notification platform, visit https://www.Syn-Apps.com/products/revolution.

About Syn-Apps LLC

Syn-Apps LLC is a leader in notification solutions with a focus on IP communications designed to improve business processes, increase safety, and streamline internal and external communication. Since 2001, thousands of organizations have integrated Syn-Apps' notification solutions with phones, paging systems, IP speakers, and hundreds of other systems and services. For more information, please visit: www.syn-apps.com.

Connect with us!

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter | Google+ | YouTube |

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/11/3/11G147370/Images/Revolution-Notification-Engine-32c38d1bc65496d6826659af951aada6.jpg

Embedded Video Available: https://youtu.be/bBBvAOmuDaI