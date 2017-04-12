Synapse Design Acquires Asilicon to Address Customer Demand and Provide Increased Access to Off-Shore Design Centers

Synapse adding 200 Engineers in Ranchi to provide one-stop shop for Tier 1 semiconductor and systems companies Worldwide

SANTA CLARA, CA and BANGALORE, INDIA--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Synapse Design Inc., the leading design services partner serving Tier 1 system and semiconductor companies, today announced that the Company has acquired Asilicon, an engineering design services firm based in Ranchi Jharkhand, India. Through this acquisition, Synapse Design adds a second design center in India and gains an additional 80 engineers which will grow to 200 within one year. The Company employs 300 engineers in their Bangalore facility. Headquartered in the Silicon Valley, Synapse Design has engineering centers based in seven countries.

A leader in digital and analog ASIC and SoC technology, Synapse Design supports 95 percent of the world's top IDM, ODM and fabless semiconductor companies who develop products for automotive, 5G, IOT, storage data, gaming, camera, mobile and networking markets. Over the past year, Synapse Design has taped out 35 complex SoCs ranging from 28nm to 7nm process technology. Synapse Design also delivers embedded software services for storage and LTE products.

"We are excited about the tremendous customer-driven growth we are experiencing all over the world," said Satish Bagalkotkar, President and CEO, Synapse Design CEO. "The focus of the Ranchi office will be to provide lower-cost offshore design center services for our customer's designs targeting 7- and 10-nm process technology."

"The acquisition of Asilicon is only the first step in 2017 leading an aggressive growth plan for 2017-2018," said Devesh Gautam, COO, Synapse Design and MD, Synapse Techno Design, a wholly owned subsidiary of Synapse Design. "We will soon be sharing information about our strategy for growth in other areas to support our customers and provide them with access to the world's best engineers."

About Synapse Design

Synapse Design is the industry leader in design services for highly complex SoCs and embedded software and is the engineering backbone of many top tier semiconductor and systems companies around the world. The Company's products and services support companies creating high-end products in the storage, wireless/mobile, networking/computing, automobile and multimedia industries. Through its people, products, technologies and services, the Company delivers engineering excellence and a flexible business model enabling next generation products for its customers. Founded in 2003, the company is headquartered in the Silicon Valley. Based in India, Synapse Techno Design Innovations Pvt Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of Synapse Design Inc.

