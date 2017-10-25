SyncThink Mobilizes Eye-Tracking VR Assessment Using Couchbase for Quicker Access to Brain Health Data

Couchbase Data Platform syncs online and offline data to provide real-time brain health analytics

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 25, 2017) - Couchbase, Inc., creator of the world's first engagement database, today announced that SyncThink, a world leader in neuro-technology, has adopted Couchbase to provide secure, HIPAA-compliant, offline capabilities for its EYE-SYNC solution. EYE-SYNC is a 60-second, objective sideline assessment that uses eye tracking in a VR headset to evaluate for ocular motor impairments, a common and serious component of concussion.

Founded in 2008 by Dr. Jamshid Ghajar, SyncThink has worked with the Brain Trauma Foundation and the U.S. Department of Defense among others in validating its research of the technology and its use cases. EYE-SYNC is commonly used in the athletics setting to provide a comprehensive and objective solution that assists medical professionals to record, view and analyze eye tracking on the sidelines and in the locker room. The technology helps to identify visual tracking impairment in real time to determine if a player can return to play or requires further medical testing. The Couchbase Data Platform provides offline connectivity to run tests, capture results, and then sync data with the back-end server as soon as connectivity improves, accelerating and streamlining medical diagnosis and helping to improve player safety.

Read the SyncThink case study here.

"EYE-SYNC collects a lot of data in a 60-second evaluation period, and we needed a NoSQL data platform able to sync all the data as soon as possible," said Dan Beeler, CTO of SyncThink. "With Couchbase, customers can test multiple players simultaneously, quickly sync the data to get fast results, so they can determine whether a player needs medical attention or can safely stay in the game. Couchbase is a mature, mobile-ready platform that can provide the security we need for HIPAA compliance."

EYE-SYNC has been utilized by early adopters including Dr. Lenore Herget of Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). Dr. Herget serves as the Rehabilitation Consultant to the MGH Sports Concussion Clinic and works with athletes who have sustained a sports concussion by evaluating and treating high school through professional level athletes to assist in return to play.

"EYE-SYNC has changed the way I assess and manage my concussed patients," said Dr. Herget. "It provides in-the-moment, objective measurement of the patient's eye synchronization, a measure of brain function following concussion. This has been helpful, both from a diagnostic standpoint and from the perspective of directing rehab toward vestibular or cervical in the event eye tracking via EYE-SYNC is normal. Its offline capabilities make accessing previous scores simple and streamlines the process of communicating patient progress over time."

University athletics programs are currently using EYE-SYNC to improve assessment and recovery for athletes after potential injury. Stanford University, University of Texas and Iowa State University are among those assisting player treatment with the solution, while universities like Indiana University use EYE-SYNC in a research capacity.

"SyncThink is transforming the healthcare industry by providing innovative solutions for assessing and treating patients in real time by bringing the care to them at the time of need versus having to seek care at a later date," said Ravi Mayuram, Senior Vice President of Engineering and CTO of Couchbase. "Powered by the Couchbase Data Platform, SyncThink can treat patients anytime, anywhere by leveraging the mobile capabilities of the platform with its built-in offline and data transfer technologies that meet HIPAA security standards."

SyncThink continues to expand its solution, developing new types of assessments and new use cases for EYE-SYNC. By selecting Couchbase and deploying it on the Microsoft Azure cloud, SyncThink has the agility and scalability to support a rapidly growing company.

SyncThink CTO Dan Beeler will be presenting at Couchbase Connect Silicon Valley on Thursday, October 26, in a session titled, "Mobile Brain Health with Couchbase." The presentation will explore how SyncThink found a reliable database solution that could adapt to unpredictable environments while complying with HIPAA regulations.

About Couchbase, Inc.

Couchbase's mission is to be the data platform that revolutionizes digital innovation. To make this possible, Couchbase created the world's first Engagement Database. Built on the most powerful NoSQL technology, the Couchbase Data Platform includes open source Couchbase Server and Couchbase Mobile. The platform provides unmatched agility and manageability -- as well as unparalleled performance at any scale -- to deliver ever-richer and ever more personalized customer experiences. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com.

Couchbase customers include industry leaders like AOL, Amadeus, AT&T, Cisco, Comcast, Concur, Disney, Dixons Carphone, eBay, General Electric, Marriott, Neiman Marcus, Ryanair, Rakuten/Viber, Tesco, Verizon, Wells Fargo, as well as hundreds of other household names.

Couchbase investors include Accel Partners, Adams Street Partners, Ignition Partners, Mayfield Fund, North Bridge Venture Partners, Sorenson Capital, and WestSummit Capital.

About SyncThink

SyncThink develops revolutionary eye-tracking technology products, now in VR headsets, that give medical professionals objective metrics for visual attention. Based on 15 years of research and holding over 10 patents, SyncThink's first product, EYE-SYNC, is a 60-second, objective sideline assessment that uses eye tracking to evaluate for ocular motor impairments and vestibular balance dysfunction -- the two most common and serious components of concussion. FDA-cleared for detecting eye-tracking impairment, EYE-SYNC is used by leading university athletic departments and medical clinics, from Stanford University to Massachusetts General Hospital, EYE-SYNC is transforming concussion assessment, recovery, and monitoring. www.syncthink.com