WESTBROOK, ME--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - Synergy CHC Corp ( OTCQB : SNYR) has launched its newest brand, Sneaky Vaunt® and has set a new growth benchmark.

After a number of successful acquisitions in 2015 and extraordinary organic growth in 2016, Synergy has begun 2017 strongly with the launch of its new Sneaky Vaunt online brand in March, 2017.

Powered by The Synergy Effect (the online growth and innovation platform of the group), Sneaky Vaunt has experienced unprecedented growth on launch with an initial social media following of 150,000 in just over a month with strong customer demand.

Moving forward, Synergy plans to continue to utilize its proprietary Synergy Effect ROI based algorithm that Flat Tummy Tea uses and is currently being used by The Synergy Effect on various online marketing platforms. In doing this, it will continue the utilization of existing internal resources to drive product development, ROI optimization and growth.

Andy Davies, COO of The Synergy Effect had this to say: "The unprecedented growth and success of the Sneaky Vaunt launch is a testament to our team's execution of strategy and effective use of our online marketing tech platform. We are truly excited about the future and how Synergy CHC Corp can leverage The Synergy Effect as a unique marketing ROI platform for future brand releases."

About Synergy CHC Corp.

Synergy CHC Corp. is a consumer health care company that is in the process of building a portfolio of best-in-class consumer product brands. Synergy's strategy is to grow its portfolio both organically and by further acquisition. Synergy's diversified portfolio now includes FOCUSFactor™, Flat Tummy Tea™, Sneaky Vaunt™, Neuragen™, and Hand MD™. For more information, please visit www.synergychc.com.

Synergy's brands:

Flat Tummy Tea®

Flat Tummy Tea's uniquely formulated two-step herbal detox tea works to naturally help speed metabolism, boost energy and reduce bloating to flatten your tummy. It's currently sold exclusively online to a global, 20-30 year old female, predominantly American market.

Since being founded in 2013, Flat Tummy Tea has grown rapidly, largely attributed to the strength of their branding and their innovative and effective use of social media. Their secret is a very specific process and ROI based algorithm used on various online platforms. To date, Flat Tummy Tea has built a targeted social media following of over 1,270,000, many of whom are now customers.

Flat Tummy Tea now has over 13,500 positive written reviews on their website, flattummytea.com or visit their Instagram page.

FOCUSfactor®

FOCUSfactor is sold at America's leading retailers such as Costco, Sam's Club, Wal-Mart, BJ's Walgreens, CVS and The Vitamin Shoppe. FOCUSfactor, America's leading brain health supplement, is a nutritional supplement that includes a proprietary blend of brain supporting vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other nutrients. In December 2012, the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued US Patent 8,329,227 covering FOCUSfactor's proprietary formulation "for enhanced mental function." The issuance of the patent marked one of the few times a patent has been issued for a nationally branded nutritional supplement. FOCUSfactor is clinically tested with results demonstrating improvements in focus, concentration and memory in healthy adults. www.focusfactor.com

Neuragen®

Neuragen® is a topical product that works directly at the site of the pain as opposed to oral products. Neuragen® reduces the spontaneous firing of damaged peripheral nerves. By calming these firings at the source, Neuragen® is clinically shown to reduce shooting and burning pains quickly and without the side effects of orally taken medications. This is in part due to the small lipophilic molecules found in Neuragen® which rapidly carry the active ingredients through the rough outer layer of the skin to the site of the pain. Neuragen® is available over the counter in most local pharmacies either in the diabetic section or the analgesic (pain) section. For more information, please visit www.neuragen.com.

Hand MD®

Hand MD is the world's first anti-aging skincare line formulated specifically for the hands. Hands reveal a woman's true age and the rejuvenation of the hand has become women's #1 aging concern. Developed by Kara Harshbarger and renowned celebrity dermatologist Dr. Alex Khadavi, Hand MD's extensive clinical trials show significant improvement in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, skin hydration, hyper-pigmentation and radiance. HAND MD launched on QVC and sold out in an astonishing 5 minutes. www.hand-md.com

