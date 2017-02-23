Synergy Resources Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2016 Financial and Operating Results; Announces Company Name, Address and Ticker Symbol Change

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - February 23, 2017) - Synergy Resources Corporation ( NYSE MKT : SYRG) ("Synergy", the "Company", "we", "us" or "our"), a U.S. oil and gas exploration and production company focused on the Wattenberg Area of the Denver-Julesburg Basin, reports its fourth quarter and year-end financial and operating results for the period ended December 31, 2016, and announces a company name, address and ticker symbol change.

Fourth Quarter and Year End 2016 Highlights

Revenues were $38.7 million and $107.1 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016, respectively

Net income was $5.3 million or $0.03 per diluted share and net loss was $219.2 million or $1.26 per diluted share for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016, respectively

Adjusted EBITDA was $25.5 million and $65.2 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016, respectively (see further discussion regarding the presentation of adjusted EBITDA in "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below)

Fourth Quarter and Year End 2016 Financial Results

The following tables present certain per unit metrics that compare results of the corresponding quarterly reporting periods:

Three Months Ended Year Ended Net Volumes 12/31/2016 12/31/2015 % Chg. 12/31/2016 12/31/2015 % Chg. Crude Oil (MBbls) 705 552 28% 2,257 2,073 9% Natural Gas (MMcf) 3,095 2,659 16% 12,086 8,472 43% Sales Volumes: (MBOE) 1,221 995 23% 4,271 3,485 23% Average Daily Volumes Daily Production (BOE/day) 13,269 10,815 23% 11,670 9,548 22% Product Price Received Crude Oil ($/Bbl) $40.94 $34.37 19% $34.43 $40.08 (14)% Natural Gas ($/Mcf) $3.18 $2.44 30% $2.44 $2.71 (10)% Average Realized Price ($/BOE) $31.70 $25.58 24% $25.09 $30.43 (18)% Per unit cost information Lease Operating Expense ($/BOE) 4.08 3.16 29% 4.67 4.61 1% Production Tax ($/BOE) 2.64 1.92 38% 1.34 2.70 (50)% DD&A Expense ($/BOE) 11.20 13.91 (19)% 10.93 17.81 (39)% Non-Cash G&A Expense ($/BOE) 1.81 7.59 (76)% 2.22 4.23 (48)% Cash G&A Expense ($/BOE) 4.21 7.92 (47)% 4.93 4.72 4% Total G&A Expense ($/BOE) 6.02 15.51 (61)% 7.15 8.95 (20)%

The volatility of oil and natural gas prices impacted the Company's financial results throughout the year. The Company's fourth quarter benefited from higher prices relative to the same period a year ago as realized oil prices increased approximately 19%, averaging $40.94 per barrel versus $34.37 in the fourth quarter of 2015. Natural gas prices averaged $3.18 per Mcf in the fourth quarter of 2016 compared to $2.44 a year ago, a 30% increase. For the full year, however, realized oil prices averaged $34.43, 14% lower than the full year 2015, while natural gas prices averaged $2.44 per Mcf, 10% lower than 2015.

Revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2016 increased 52% as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2015. This was due to the higher commodity prices realized in the quarter versus the comparable period a year ago, along with a 23% increase in sales volumes period over period. For the twelve months ending December 31, 2016, despite a 23% increase in sales volumes year over year, revenues increased only 1% as the lower prices received for the year offset the production growth.

Production taxes for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 were favorably impacted by an adjustment of the Company's assumed ad valorem tax rate based on its most recent filing and areas of activity. G&A expense for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 as compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2015 declined by approximately $647 thousand and on a per unit of production basis by 20% year over year.

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2016 totaled $5.3 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, as compared to a net loss of $48.2 million, or $0.44 per share, in the three months ended December 31, 2015. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 the Company reported a net loss of $219.2 million, or $1.26 per share, as compared to a net loss of $131.7 million, or $1.27 per share in the prior year. Net losses reported in both years 2016 and 2015 were primarily the result of ceiling test writedowns of $215 million and $141 million, respectively, related to commodity price weakness over those periods.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016 was $25.5 million and $65.2 million, respectively, compared to $10.8 million and $86.7 million for the same three- and twelve-month periods in 2015, respectively.

2016 Operating Activity

2016 Operating Activity # of Wells Drilled # of Wells Completed & Turned to Sales (Gross) (Net) (Gross) (Net) Vista Pad 7 6 10 9 Fagerberg Pad 14 13 14 13 Evans Pad 22 21 Williams Pad 7 7 Kawata Pad 6 4 Total wells 56 51 24 22 2016 Gross Lateral Footage Drilled ~ 450,000 Completed ~ 146,000 Wells in Progress at YE '16 ~ 410,000

Fagerberg Pad Average Daily Production (Gross) * Zone Well Count Oil (Bls) Gas (Mcf) BOE /d (2-stream) Niobrara 10 376 779 506 Codell 4 388 680 501 * First 90 days of production

Management Commentary

Lynn A. Peterson, Chairman and CEO of Synergy commented, "The Synergy team delivered outstanding performance during 2016. While some of the many changes in 2016 are less tangible, such as moving to a calendar year end and the strengthened independence of our Board of Directors, other changes, highlighted by our acquisition of the Greeley Crescent acreage and the development of infrastructure, are features of 2016 that we are reminded of every day. Our staff nearly doubled in 2016 providing the capacity to create and begin executing on a development plan that has set the stage for differentiated growth over the coming quarters and years. All of this and much more was accomplished while simultaneously maintaining a strong financial position along with the operational flexibility to react to changing commodity prices."

Mr. Peterson also noted that, "As we continue to gain confidence in commodity prices, our plan is to maintain a two rig drilling program during 2017. As a result, we now believe that capital expenditures and production for 2017 should be at the top end of our guidance range issued in September 2016. We intend to provide updated 2017 guidance as we exit the first quarter of 2017 and observe the initial performance from some of the Evans wells. We are drilling out plugs in the second tranche of six Evans wells, and the wells have been turned to flowback as that process is completed. Stimulation activity is now focused on the next group of five Evans wells on the eastern pad."

Company Name, Address and Ticker Symbol Change

The Company intends to propose that its shareholders approve a change in its legal name to "SRC Energy Inc." at its 2017 annual meeting. Pending the shareholder vote on the proposal, the Company intends to use the new name on a "doing business as" basis beginning on or about March 6, 2017. In addition, the Company's domain name will become SRCenergy.com. On or about March 6, 2017 the company's NYSE MKT ticker symbol will change to SRCI.

Synergy will be relocating to its new offices effective February 27th, 2017. Our phone numbers will not be impacted by this change.

SRC Energy Inc.

1675 Broadway, Suite 2600

Denver, CO 80202

Conference Call

About Synergy Resources Corporation

Synergy Resources Corporation is a domestic oil and natural gas exploration and production company. Synergy's core area of operations is in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The Denver-Julesburg Basin encompasses parts of Colorado, Wyoming, Kansas, and Nebraska. The Company's corporate offices are located in Denver, Colorado. More company news and information about Synergy is available at www.syrginfo.com.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We define adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude the impact of the items set forth in the table below because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within our industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures, and the method by which the assets were acquired. We believe that adjusted EBITDA is widely used in our industry as a measure of operating performance and could also be used by investors to measure our ability to meet debt covenant requirements. The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, to net income (loss), its nearest GAAP measure:

SYNERGY RESOURCES CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 Adjusted EBITDA: Net (loss) income $ 5,301 $ (48,187 ) $ (219,189 ) $ (131,689 ) Depletion, depreciation, and accretion 13,677 13,840 46,678 62,071 Full cost ceiling impairment - 41,890 215,223 141,230 Income tax expense (benefit) - - 106 (14,132 ) Stock-based compensation 2,206 7,474 9,491 15,162 Mark-to-market of commodity derivative contracts: Total (gain) loss on commodity derivative contracts 4,133 (5,340 ) 7,750 (11,037 ) Cash settlements on commodity derivative contracts 237 1,649 5,374 29,992 Cash premiums paid for commodity derivative contracts - (511 ) - (5,073 ) Interest expense (income) (63 ) (43 ) (242 ) 135 Adjusted EBITDA $ 25,491 $ 10,772 $ 65,191 $ 86,659

Consolidated Financial Statements

Condensed consolidated financial statements are included below. Additional financial information, including footnotes that are considered an integral part of the consolidated financial statements, can be found in Synergy's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2016, which is available at www.sec.gov.

SYNERGY RESOURCES CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited; in thousands) ASSETS December 31, 2016 December 31, 2015 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,615 $ 66,499 Other current assets 35,569 33,199 Total current assets 54,184 99,698 Oil and gas properties and other equipment 908,736 526,847 Goodwill 40,711 40,711 Other assets 20,482 5,360 Total assets $ 1,024,113 $ 672,616 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities 92,240 74,706 Revolving credit facility - 78,000 Notes payable, net of issuance costs 75,614 - Asset retirement obligations 13,775 13,400 Other liabilities 1,745 - Total liabilities 183,374 166,106 Shareholders' equity: Common stock and paid-in capital 1,149,199 595,781 Retained deficit (308,460 ) (89,271 ) Total shareholders' equity 840,739 506,510 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,024,113 $ 672,616

SYNERGY RESOURCES CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited; in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2016 2015 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (219,189 ) $ (131,689 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depletion, depreciation, and accretion 46,678 62,071 Full cost ceiling impairment 215,223 141,230 Provision for deferred taxes - (14,130 ) Other, non-cash items 22,615 29,044 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (16,639 ) 17,304 Net cash provided by operating activities 48,688 103,830 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions of oil and gas properties and leaseholds (511,173 ) (44,471 ) Capital expenditures for drilling and completion activities (119,571 ) (148,713 ) Other capital expenditures (7,044 ) (8,933 ) Land and other property and equipment (5,478 ) (447 ) Cash held in escrow (18,219 ) - Net proceeds from sales of oil and gas properties and land 25,350 6,239 Net cash used in investing activities (636,135 ) (196,325 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Equity financing activities 542,722 187,444 Net debt financing activities (3,159 ) (68,020 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 539,563 119,424 Net increase (decrease) in cash and equivalents (47,884 ) 26,929 Cash and equivalents at beginning of period 66,499 39,570 Cash and equivalents at end of period 18,615 66,499