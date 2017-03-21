New Service Enables Ingredient Transparency for Ecommerce and Loyalty Shoppers

PLEASANT HILL, CA--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - SYNQY Corporation announced SYNQY | SMARTLABEL, the first managed service designed to automatically place SmartLabel™ content next to the associated products inside grocery loyalty and ecommerce sites. This fully managed service eliminates the expense to integrate the SmartLabel content with back-end ecommerce systems.

"Consumers are demanding information about the products they use and consume, which requires greater transparency and mechanisms to deliver that information," said Mark Baum, SVP Industry Relations and Chief Collaboration Officer, Food Marketing Institute. "Retailers are seeking cost effective and efficient solutions to provide these services to their customers."

"SmartLabel content is typically hosted by the manufacturer and retailers have no control how it will affect the overall mobile brand experience," said Brian Kilcourse, Managing Partner, Retail Systems Research. "Solutions that provide the proper management of the information exchange between the retailer's site and the manufacturer's site provide a better way for retailers to control the information and delivery speed of SmartLabel content."

"SYNQY is the expert at delivering engaging brand experiences at the point of sale," said Michael Weissman, CEO of SYNQY. "We saw a huge opportunity to leverage our Brand Engagement Platform to simplify grocers' deployments of the SmartLabel. Now, retailers can keep consumers on their websites instead of sending them away."

The SYNQY | SMARTLABEL managed service for retailers includes many unique features:

The full, integrated database of SmartLabel landing pages -- including retailer private label brands

Dynamic placement on product listing pages, coupon pages, circulars and product detail pages - without any coding

Consistent, high-speed delivery of SmartLabel content in less than 1 second

Elimination of the administrative costs and logistical complexities from deploying the SmartLabel solution inside a retail site

The SYNQY | SMARTLABEL utilizes SYNQY's patent-pending matchmaking technology that dynamically associates high-valued content with corresponding products -- without the need for custom coding. With a single line of code inserted through a tag management platform, the SYNQY | SMARTLABEL solution automatically identifies which products have associated SmartLabel content and adds that content next to the correct product at the point of sale. As a result, retailers can roll out the solution in minutes and shoppers will have access to 350 product attributes, including GMO information and allergens.

By the end of 2017, over 90 consumer product goods companies and more than 25,000 products are expected to be in the SmartLabel program.

SmartLabel was created the Trading Partner Alliance (TPA), a group of consumer companies and retailers formed by the Grocery Manufacturers Association and the Food Marketing Institute. The TPA exists to develop a shared retailer-manufacturer agenda on supply chain efficiency issues, the application of information technology, the adoption of environmentally friendly business practices and other issues of importance to consumers.

