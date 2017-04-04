Synthego Awards Synthetic sgRNA Grant to University of Oxford for CRISPR Research Applications in the UK

Leading genome engineering solutions provider announces expanded availability of the most efficient and cost effective synthetic RNA to the UK

REDWOOD CITY, CA and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - Synthego, a leading provider of genome engineering solutions, today announces the University of Oxford has been chosen for its synthetic sgRNA grant as Synthego launches expanded product availability in the UK. The University of Oxford, selected for its novel research applications in bladder cancer, was one of eight institutions chosen for the exclusive grant from Synthego, which totaled $160,000 in synthetic sgRNA to help scientists more effectively conduct CRISPR gene editing research.

Designed to accelerate novel genome engineering research, Synthego products provide researchers with experimental consistency and reproducibility, increasing efficiency and speeding up the process of obtaining high quality gene editing results. The company's synthetic guide RNA enables gene editing and gene knockout of up to 90 percent efficiency in cells, has four times faster turnaround, and is up to 80 percent less expensive than competitors.

Dr. Jia-Ling Ruan, Postdoctoral researcher at the Department of Oncology, University of Oxford, notes, "The ability to use synthetic sgRNA in our research to cure bladder cancer will greatly improve the editing efficiency and consistency of experiments." His research team is specifically using the product to study a molecule that has been identified to improve radiation sensitivity in Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (MIBC). Through exploring the mechanisms of this molecule's function the group intends to work towards improvements in radiation therapy success in MIBC while simultaneously reducing toxic effects of the therapy.

Synthego is focused on delivering products with the highest editing efficiency, fastest turnaround time, and lowest costs for scientists. The company's flagship product line, CRISPRevolution, is the world's leading synthetic RNA portfolio which includes full length 100-mer sgRNA Kits for CRISPR, custom and chemically modified RNA, and screening libraries.

"The research taking place at the University of Oxford showcases the promise that precision genome engineering can lead to major novel advances and discoveries in biology and medicine," said Ted Tisch, COO at Synthego. "Our goal has been to enable researchers with the most consistent and effective method for conducting CRISPR gene editing. With our expansion into the UK, we are one step closer to playing a larger, global role in significant breakthroughs within the scientific community."

Synthego is exhibiting at SynBioBeta London 2017 from April 4-6 and Synthego's Head of Synthetic Biology, Kevin Holden, is presenting at the conference on April 5. For more information on Synthego visit: www.synthego.com.

About Synthego

Founded by former SpaceX engineers, Synthego is a leading provider of genome engineering solutions. The company's flagship product, CRISPRevolution, is a portfolio of synthetic RNA designed for CRISPR genome editing and research. Synthego's vision is to bring precision and automation to genome engineering, enabling rapid and cost-effective research with consistent results for every scientist.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, Synthego customers include leading institutions in over 30 countries around the world and 10 of the top 10 global biology and biochemistry universities.