Live demonstration of industry's first USB 3-2-1 extender system over single CAT 6a cable up to 100m at ISE booth 8-N275 from February 7th to 10th at Amsterdam RAI, Netherlands

BURNABY, BC--(Marketwired - February 06, 2017) - Icron Technologies Corporation, a leader in USB and video extension technology, announced today that syscomtec Distribution AG, specialists in visualization technologies, signal management and control in the field of professional audio-visual media, will be featuring a live demonstration of Icron's new USB 3.1 Gen 1 Raven™ 3104 extender system at the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) Show 2017 from February 7th through 10th at Amsterdam RAI in the Netherlands.

The Raven 3104 is a four port USB extender system capable of supporting USB 3.1 data rates up to 5 Gbps while simultaneously extending USB 2.0 and 1.1 devices at their respective throughputs. This 3-2-1 compatibility coupled with plug and play simplicity, makes the Raven a perfect extension solution for any conference room application that includes a combination of USB peripherals such as USB 3.1 cameras, USB 2.0 flash drives and USB 1.1 keyboards and mice.

"ProAV installers have been asking for a USB 3.1 extension solution that is backward compatible to USB 2.0/1.1," said Claus Lohse, Member of Board at syscomtec. "We are extremely pleased to be the first European distributor to showcase the Raven extender with a PTZ camera in conjunction with a keyboard and mouse over a single CAT 6a cable."

"With its blazing fast 5 Gbps bandwidth to support high resolutions, USB 3.1 cameras are now the technology of choice for conference room applications," said Glenn Antonelli, Vice President of Marketing at Icron. "The Raven 3104 allows for flawless extension of up to 30 USB 3-2-1 devices simultaneously at full performance over a single CAT 6a cable up to 100 meters."

In addition to being backward compatible with USB 2.0/1.1, the Raven 3104 includes Ethernet pass-through capability for connecting to network enabled devices or to use existing infrastructure without losing LAN connectivity. Moreover, the Raven includes the ExtremeUSB-C™ suite of features such as transparent USB extension, true plug and play (no software drivers required) and compatibility with all major operating systems: Windows®, macOS™ and Linux®.

A live demonstration of the Raven 3104 extender system is available at syscomtec's booth, 8-N275, from February 7th to 10th during the ISE show in Amsterdam.

About Icron Technologies

Icron Technologies is the leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance USB and video extension solutions for commercial and industrial markets worldwide. Icron's patented extension technology extends USB and video devices over many media types including CAT 5e/6/7, Fiber, Wireless, DisplayPort® and over a corporate LAN while featuring the ExtremeUSB® and ExtremeUSB-C™ suite of features such as transparent USB extension, true plug and play (no software drivers required) and compatibility with Windows®, macOS™ and Linux® operating systems. Icron's extension products are deployed in a wide range of applications including proAV, industrial automation, machine vision, medical imaging, aerospace, interactive whiteboards, digital signage, remote desktop extension, security, enterprise computing and isolated USB, or anywhere a computer needs to be remotely located from a display or peripheral device. icron.com

About syscomtec Distribution AG

syscomtec Distribution AG is the competent partner for transmission technology, signal management, and Digital Signage. The company distributes innovative high-tech products like fiber, HDBaseT and IP-based transmission systems, matrix and switcher for DVI, DisplayPort and HDMI and media players of leading international manufacturers to specialist suppliers and system houses in Germany and German-speaking foreign countries. As a procurement distributor syscomtec bridges the distance for their customers logistically to the USA and Asia. syscomtec Distribution AG was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oberhaching near Munich. www.syscomtec.com

About Integrated Systems Europe

The 14th edition of ISE, taking place at the RAI Amsterdam on 7-10 February 2017, is expected to attract more than 65,000 visitors to more than 1,100 exhibitors. For four days, the newly extended show floor will be home to a community of manufacturers, distributors, integrators, service providers and end-users.

ISE 2017 will feature over 3,000 square meters of additional show-floor exhibition space compared to ISE 2016. Not only is ISE 2017 set to be the largest show in the event's history, it will also welcome 135 new exhibitors to its vibrant show floor. This confirms ISE as the destination of choice for companies looking to build their profile and business opportunities in the AV marketplace. For further information, please visit iseurope.org.