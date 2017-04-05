Sysomos Launches Smart Social Marketing Platform Uniting All Social Management Functions

Brands and Agencies can Search, Discover, Listen, Publish, Engage and Analyze across earned, owned and paid social media

RALEIGH, NC--(Marketwired - Apr 5, 2017) - Leading social marketing software company Sysomos today announced the industry's most comprehensive and flexible social marketing and analytics platform that not only unifies all social management functions and capabilities, but also gets smarter as it shares content and insights across all Sysomos applications. The Sysomos Platform provides more prescriptive insights for marketers by consolidating and cross-informing campaign initiatives.

Social media spending as a percentage of the overall marketing budget has tripled in recent years, paving the way for the social analytics market to grow to $5.4 billion by 2020, representing a 27.6 percent compound annual growth rate. However, the industry has struggled to unify social media marketing and analytics for building campaigns. Customers have wrestled with disparate data silos, service that doesn't meet their needs and high costs of licensing multiple tools.

By intelligently linking applications to Search, Discover, Listen, Publish, Engage and Analyze on social media, the Sysomos Platform now gives marketers access to all the paid, owned and earned data needed to create strategic campaigns, take action in real time and measure those actions in one upgraded user interface. Furthermore, with role-based customization, users can design their own workspaces to access the insights that matter most to them.

"Identifying insights, creating campaigns and measuring the effectiveness of those efforts -- all with increasingly strained resources -- have become challenging for marketers," said Peter Heffring, CEO of Sysomos. "We built the Sysomos Platform to meet these challenges head on, by providing a single technology platform that guides marketers to the exact insights needed to increase commercial opportunities for our customers."

The Sysomos Platform also is one of the first to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) that discovers and automates unseen insights, showing marketers how to instantly take intelligent action. The algorithms uncover correlations, anomalies and associations by using machine learning to process trillions of data points every second. With the Sysomos Platform now integrating and aggregating millions of digital data streams, the company plans to accelerate development of more advanced AI for the social analytics industry.

In addition to the Platform's ability to instinctively inform and share data insights across applications, Sysomos -- which counts brands like Mondelez, Coca-Cola, Marriott and Yamaha among its customers -- distinguishes itself from the competition with unique strengths, including:

Apply listening insights to paid, owned and earned content within a single workflow:

The Sysomos Platform integrates listening with publishing and engagement capabilities, allowing users to discover trends in real time and curate content that can be applied immediately to cross-channel campaigns. For instance, if a company discovers its brand virally trending on Instagram, it can engage with users and leverage their content all within the same platform.

Improve the effectiveness of paid media campaigns:

Sysomos can measure campaign efficiency as well as evaluate the earned media impact within the same platform. Using Sysomos' market-leading listening and search technologies, marketers can assess the effectiveness of their ad messaging based on the text and visual content their audiences share, and whether it had an impact on the overall conversation for the brand.

"Having access to all of the tools that Sysomos has to offer under this new integrated platform will deliver valuable insights for building accurate customer profiles," said Fabiola Romero of Yamaha Motor Corporation. "The platform succinctly marries data, allowing us to understand and act upon essential information when timing is of the essence."

While the complete Sysomos Platform encompasses all the Search, Discover, Listen, Publish, Engage and Analyze applications, companies that have one of the applications easily can activate the others. The Sysomos applications previously were named Map, Gaze (acquired in 2015), Heartbeat and Expion (acquired in 2015); now Map is part of Search, Gaze is part of Discover, Heartbeat is part of Listen, and Expion is part of Publish, Engage and Analyze.

About Sysomos

Sysomos is the global leader in social marketing and analytics empowering brands and agencies to turn data-driven insights into actionable customer engagement opportunities. Our unified, insights-driven social platform gives marketers the easiest way to Search, Discover, Listen, Publish, Engage and Analyze at scale across earned, owned and paid media. Sysomos serves more than 1,200 customers including 80% of the world's top agencies and global brands. The company has offices around the world including Toronto, Raleigh, New York, San Francisco, London, Singapore and China. For more information, visit sysomos.com or connect with us at @sysomos.