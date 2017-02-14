SYSPRO Canada Extends Competitive Advantage with Expansion of Value Added Reseller Partner Network

Strategic alliance with PAL Solutions for Business strengthens support for ERP solutions in Atlantic Canada

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 14, 2017) - SYSPRO, a global provider of industry-built ERP software, announced today a new Value Added Reseller (VAR) agreement with PAL Solutions for Business Inc. Concentrating on clients in Atlantic Canada, PAL Solutions will provide comprehensive software sales and professional services for SYSPRO solutions.

SYSPRO, is one of the longest standing and largest independent, international providers of ERP systems for mid-market manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The strategic launch of PAL Solutions in Atlantic Canada allows SYSPRO Canada to have a dedicated regional partner, and further invest in advancing expertise in the area of industry-built ERP technology -- a vision that the company was founded on and remains committed to today.

PAL Solutions for Business Inc. is the creation of a core group of former SYSPRO Canada employees, with decades of ERP experience, a strong work ethic, and a shared commitment to client satisfaction. With the strong support of SYSPRO Canada, they are now part of the channel partner network for SYSPRO ERP software in Atlantic Canada. The new partnership will serve to broaden the landscape for businesses in the region.

Additionally, SYSPRO Canada strengthens its unified relationship with PAL Solutions by commissioning a sub-contracting relationship, which will provide the on-going SYSPRO infrastructure that customers have come to rely on including, customer support, product development, and access to professional services.

"PAL Solutions' strategic alliance with SYSPRO Canada is rooted in the continued working relationship with the skilled SYSPRO consultants and staff, long-standing customers have become accustomed to working with," according to Richard Dyke, President of PAL Solutions for Business. "SYSPRO Atlantic customers will continue to be supported by a company that is 100% dedicated to their ERP solution."

"We are delighted by the completion of this partnership, which will improve our overall national channel expansion strategy, as we continue to raise our voice in the marketplace," according to James Moffatt, President of SYSPRO Canada. "The development of PAL Solutions for Business to serve Atlantic Canada has long been a goal for us, and we are committed to their success."

The expansion of strategic channel alliances for SYSPRO Canada is derived from a global initiative to drive transformational change to improve product, service and experience for customers worldwide.

ABOUT PAL SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESS

PAL Solutions for Business Inc. was founded in 2016 by a core group of ex-SYSPRO Canada employees. With the strong support of SYSPRO Canada, they are now part of the channel partner network for SYSPRO ERP software in Atlantic Canada. The partnership will serve to broaden the landscape for businesses in the region. PAL Solutions has since attracted an enviable 10-person team with decades of ERP experience, a strong work ethic, and a shared commitment to client satisfaction. For more information visit http://palsolutions.ca/

About SYSPRO

SYSPRO is one of the longest standing and largest independent, international providers of ERP systems for mid-market manufacturers and distributors worldwide. SYSPRO has for more than 35 years delivered on its promise to provide thousands of its customers globally with the tools required to effectively operate and compete. Backed by a truly dedicated and professional team of employees and partners around the world, the company's ability to innovate and develop technologies based on the needs of customers is one of the reasons why SYSPRO enjoys one of the highest retention rates in the industry.

For more information on SYSPRO Canada visit: www.syspro.com/ca or contact SYSPRO Canada's Head Office at Toll Free: +1 (888) 259-6666.

Discover helpful content to help you grow your business for Canadian manufacturers by visiting the SYSPRO Canada Resource Hub: http://resources.syspro.com/h/ and the SYSPRO Canada Blog: http://canadablog.syspro.com.

Follow SYSPRO Canada on social:

All company names and products mentioned in this release are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.