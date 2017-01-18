SYSPRO Canada Hosts Complimentary Webinar: Build a Sustainable Plan for Manufacturing Growth in 2017 (and beyond)

Discover the top 3 performance areas Canadian manufacturing executives need to plan for

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) - SYSPRO, a global provider of industry-built ERP software, today announced that it will be conducting a complimentary, live webinar for Canadian manufacturing leaders, "Build a Sustainable Plan for Manufacturing Growth in 2017 (and beyond)" on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. PT / 1:00 P.M. ET.

The exclusive session will feature leading industry experts from Grant Thornton LLP, including Jim Menzies, National Leader, Manufacturing Industry, and Shane Troyer, Partner, Advisory Services, as well as SYSPRO Canada Regional Sales Manager, Dave Cavan. The speakers will share their subject matter advice into the top three performance areas Canadian manufacturing executives need to pay close attention to, when planning for sustainable growth in 2017 and beyond.

As the new year gets underway, many Canadian manufacturing leaders find themselves refocusing their efforts on business growth. Recent world events such as Brexit, the U.S. election and uncertain near-future trade agreements, a weak Canadian dollar, declining oil prices, and global economic instability have resulted in higher levels of cautious optimism for the future of Canadian manufacturing, as it relates to growth potential -- both in the short and long-term.

However, the key to achieving successful growth is to ensure business plans are well-developed with a clear emphasis on scalability and flexibility in top performance areas -- for sustainable long-term success.

The 2017 Manufacturers' Outlook report, published by PLANT Magazine, a leading publication advancing Canadian manufacturing, which surveyed over 500 leading manufacturing executives across Canada, indicates that growth remains the critical emphasis for Canadian manufacturers in the year ahead. The results also highlight additional insights into the changing concerns of Canadian manufacturers, including the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and cyber security.

Register today for this informative, 45-minute webinar, and discover the top three highlights from the report and actionable insights to prepare your business for sustainable growth, including:

Expansion into New Markets: Discover today's significant export opportunities for Canadian manufacturers; how to get started; and ways to successfully navigate common challenges and pitfalls

Discover today's significant export opportunities for Canadian manufacturers; how to get started; and ways to successfully navigate common challenges and pitfalls Cyber Security: Learn why all manufacturing businesses, regardless of size, should be concerned with the rise in cyber attacks -- and how to protect yourself

Learn why all manufacturing businesses, regardless of size, should be concerned with the rise in cyber attacks -- and how to protect yourself The Changing Face of "Connected" Technologies: Discover the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and why manufacturers need to accept it as a viable way to increase their productivity and competitive advantage

"While most Canadian manufacturers enter a new year with the goal of increasing their business, far fewer dedicate preparation for sustainable long-term growth. Those that do, set themselves up for a competitive advantage. Implementing vital, scalable business strategies to support their people, processes, and technology are the fundamental building blocks for any business looking for success," according to Dave Cavan, Regional Sales Manager for SYSPRO Canada. "There are limitless opportunities for Canadian manufacturers to establish themselves as global market leaders, for those who are willing to focus on expanding into new geographic locations and embrace innovation technologies, such as the Industrial Internet of Things and automation tools."

