SYSPRO Canada Hosts Complimentary Webinar: Get Control of Your Inventory

Discover key strategies and measurable KPIs for successful inventory management -- to reduce costs and recover cash

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - SYSPRO, a global provider of industry-built ERP software, today announced that it will be conducting a complimentary, live webinar for Canadian manufacturing leaders, "Get Control of Your Inventory: Key Strategies to Reduce Costs and Recover Cash" on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. PT / 1:00 P.M. ET.

The exclusive session will feature leading industry experts APICS Master Instructor, Roberta McPhail, CPIM, CIRM, CSCP, CDDP, PMP, and SYSPRO Product Evangelist, Steve Bassaw, who will share their subject matter advice into key strategies and measurable KPIs for successful inventory management -- to reduce costs and recover cash. This session will be hosted by CanadianManufacturing.com, a national media brand and top source of daily manufacturing industry-focused news in Canada.

For manufacturing leaders, inventory management can feel like a risky balancing act. Not having enough of the "right" inventory on hand can spell disaster for meeting customer orders, on time. However, having too much inventory or the "wrong" inventory can also negatively impact your bottom line. Inventory is money that's been invested at a negative rate of interest. The longer it sits unused, the more it costs. Inventory ties up a business' cash reserves and it occupies expensive warehouse space.

Inventory is one of the most significant costs for a manufacturing business, so ensuring its optimization should be (needs to be) a key corporate objective. Successful business leaders today need to embrace formal inventory management strategies in order to improve cash flow, reduce costs and realize optimal revenue potential.

Register today for this informative, 45-minute webinar, and discover actionable insights to help you get control of your inventory, including:

Common roadblocks or obstacles to successful inventory management

An overview of top planning methods, including Reorder Points, Kanban, MRP, and Demand Driven MRP

Best practices and key performance metrics (KPIs) that manufacturing leaders should be measuring for financial success

How automation and technology, such as ERP, can help reduce expensive inventory costs

"In today's competitive market environment, most Canadian manufacturers are discovering that globalization and economic uncertainty are resulting in much tighter margins than ever before. For this reason, manufacturing executives recognize the urgent need to gain better visibility and control over their inventory, in order to reduce costs and improve cash flow," according to Steve Bassaw, Product Evangelist for SYSPRO Canada. "What's most important for a successful inventory management strategy is to connect all departmental strategies of your business into one integrated plan. This works to improve alignment, responsiveness and synchronization amongst all business functions of your organization."

The webinar is free to attend but participants must register in advance. To register for this complimentary webinar on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. PT / 1:00 P.M. ET, please visit:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7059180591147666691?utm_source=PressRelease_032117&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=2017_0329_CMO_Inventory_Management_Webinar

Even if you can't make the live date, reserve your place today and SYSPRO Canada will send you a link to the on-demand webinar recording when it's available.

About SYSPRO

Established in 1978, SYSPRO is an industry-built Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution designed to simplify business complexity for manufacturers and distributors worldwide. SYSPRO provides an end-to-end business solution for optimized cost control, streamlined business processes, improved productivity, and real-time data analysis for comprehensive reporting and decision-making. What sets SYSPRO apart is an unwavering, sustained focus on the manufacturing and distribution sectors. Combined with a practical approach to technology and a passionate commitment to simplifying business processes, SYSPRO dedicates itself to the success of its partners and customers alike. SYSPRO is highly scalable and can be deployed either in the cloud, on-premise, or accessed via any mobile device.

For more information on SYSPRO Canada visit: www.syspro.com/ca or contact SYSPRO Canada's Head Office at Toll Free: +1 (888) 259-6666.

Discover helpful content to help you grow your business for Canadian manufacturers by visiting the SYSPRO Canada Resource Hub: http://resources.syspro.com/h/ and the SYSPRO Canada Blog: http://canadablog.syspro.com.

Follow SYSPRO Canada on social:

All company names and products mentioned in this release are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/20/11G133557/Images/Syspro_LiveComplimentaryWebinar_GetControlofYourIn-28a321234d448ddbab476697ce28ccd5.jpg