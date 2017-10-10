T5 Data Centers, Hillwood and IPI Partners Form Partnership to Develop T5@Alliance, a Hyperscale Data Center Campus at AllianceTexas

ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - Oct 10, 2017) - T5 Data Centers (T5), innovators in providing state-of-the-art, customizable, hyperscale computing environments, and Hillwood, one of the nation's leading real estate companies, are partnering to co-develop a data center campus within AllianceTexas, the 18,000-acre master-planned, mixed-use development in north Fort Worth. Development of the T5@Alliance data center campuse is backed by IPI Data Center Partners Management, LLC (IPI Partners), which invests in data centers and other technology and connectivity-related real assets and is sponsored by ICONIQ Capital, LLC and an affiliate of Iron Point Partners, LLC.

The T5@Alliance campus is a unique scaled opportunity for the data center market. AllianceTexas has initially dedicated 350-400 acres of its infrastructure rich master plan specifically for data centers. The massive pad sites with the infrastructure necessary to ensure uninterrupted power, telecommunications, and operations, provide the foundation for T5 to construct enterprise-scale, customized data centers that meet customers' specific requirements. At full build-out, the development is capable of delivering 400+ megawatts of dedicated critical power, which replicates the current capacity of the entire Dallas-Fort Worth marketplace.

"Cloud and hyperscale data center users are looking for locations that can offer a growth pathway, incentives, resiliency and speed to operation, all with low costs. T5@Alliance offers a perfect combination of these critical requirements," said Pete Marin, President and CEO of T5. "This partnership with Hillwood and IPI Partners brings together a highly experienced team ready to deliver hyperscale campuses for discerning data center customers."

"Rapid growth in Fort Worth is catching the attention of large technology companies, like Facebook, and is reinforcing AllianceTexas' position as a premier destination for data centers," said Mike Berry, president of Hillwood, developer of AllianceTexas. "With highly acclaimed data centers already developed in eight major markets across the United States, T5 and IPI Partners are ideal partners for expediting the evolution of AllianceTexas as a large-scale data center destination. This partnership will allow us to quickly deliver even more data center campuses to the growing number of customers who want to more efficiently serve North Texas and the broader market."

Redundancy is one of the core reasons that data centers find AllianceTexas attractive. The development is served by two separate transmission sources, Brazos Electric Power Cooperative and Oncor, which come together at the same location to provide power independently with transmission-level redundancy. Four substations currently exist at AllianceTexas, with locations identified for multiple additional substations, which enhance redundancy opportunities for development sites. This component, combined with the fact that Texas operates on its own electrical grid, mitigates the risk that data center operations will be disrupted by power outages. The state's deregulated electricity marketplace also makes power extremely affordable.

Multiple long-haul and domestic fiber providers are also in place throughout AllianceTexas. In addition, the development is served by water supplied by the City of Fort Worth. The water system within AllianceTexas has been constructed and was purposefully designed to provide critical redundancy, with interconnections between three transmission water mains.

"The partners share the same vision for providing customers with customized data center solutions, making this a great opportunity to leverage our capabilities and resources to support the growing demands of colocation, enterprise and hyper-scale users across the region," said Reid Goetz, vice president of Hillwood. "The massive pad sites at T5@Alliance, which are already served with critical infrastructure, make the development a great platform on which the partners can create one of the world's top data center destinations. Facebook and other FORTUNE 500 users have already recognized the substantial advantages of this location for massive installations. Redundancy, the presence of multiple fiber providers, access to an ample volume of water and the region's moderate weather all help ensure reliable, uninterrupted service of data centers at AllianceTexas."

ABOUT ALLIANCETEXAS

AllianceTexas (www.alliancetexas.com) is an 18,000-acre, master-planned community anchored by the world's first industrial airport. It includes the Alliance Global Logistics Hub, Circle T Ranch and Alliance Town Center projects. AllianceTexas is now home to over 470 companies, which have built more than 40 million square feet and created over 47,500 jobs. The community also includes over 2.6 million square feet of retail, restaurant, medical and entertainment components integrated with a variety of single-family and luxury apartment home options. Since its inception, it is estimated that AllianceTexas has generated more than $64 billion in economic impact for the North Texas region.

ABOUT T5 DATA CENTERS

T5 Data Centers (T5) is a leading national data center owner and operator, committed to delivering customizable, scalable data centers that provide an "always on" computing environment to power mission critical business applications. T5 Data Centers provides enterprise colocation data center services to organizations across North America using proven, best-in-class technology and techniques to design and develop facilities that deliver the lowest possible total cost of operations for its clients. T5 currently has business-critical data center facilities in Atlanta, Los Angeles, Dallas, Portland, Charlotte, Chicago, New York and Colorado. All of T5's data center projects are purpose-built facilities featuring robust design, redundant and reliable power and telecommunications, and have 24-hour staff to support mission-critical computing applications. For more information, visit www.t5datacenters.com.

ABOUT HILLWOOD

Hillwood, a Perot company, is a premier industrial, commercial and residential real estate developer and manager with projects throughout North America and Europe. With a diverse portfolio of properties which have become home to many of the world's leading companies, Hillwood is committed to bringing long-term value to our customers and partners and the communities in which we serve.

Hillwood also served as the lead developer of marquee projects nationwide, from the Air Force Memorial in Washington, D.C. to the Perot Museum of Nature and Science and the American Airlines Center in Dallas. For additional information, please visit www.hillwood.com.

IPI DATA CENTER PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC

IPI Data Center Partners Management, LLC invests in data centers and other technology and connectivity-related real assets and is sponsored by ICONIQ Capital, LLC and an affiliate of Iron Point Partners, LLC.