T5@Charlotte, T5@Dallas, T5@LA, and T5@Portland Join T5@Atlanta in Being Certified for Best-in-Class Infrastructure Management and Operations

ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - Jul 11, 2017) - T5 Data Centers™ (www.t5datacenters.com), innovators in providing state-of-the-art, customizable and highly reliable computing support environments, today announced that the company's entire portfolio of eligible data centers has received Uptime Institute's Management & Operations (M&O) Stamp of Approval. T5 Data Centers' T5@Atlanta facility was issued an M&O Stamp of Approval by the Uptime Institute in 2016, and this month T5@Charlotte, T5@Dallas, T5@LA, and T5@Portland also received the industry award.

The Management and Operations Stamp of Approval was created by Uptime Institute to provide an unbiased, independent assessment confirming a data center meets a set of benchmarks that promote effective data center best practices and minimize human error, which is the leading cause of data center failure. The M&O assessment evaluates all aspects of operations, including planning, coordination, and management; staffing and organization; training; operating conditions; and maintenance. Only a select number of data centers qualify for the M&O Stamp of Approval, and with additional awards issued this month, T5 Data Centers' entire portfolio of five eligible data centers have now achieved the M&O Stamp of Approval awards from Uptime Institute for outstanding management and operations.

"We know that having a world-class staff and adhering to proven management protocols is the key to success. We are proud of our track record of continuous availability across the T5 portfolio and our partner sites (i.e. sites that T5 Facilities Management operates as a third-party service). We are delighted to have the Uptime Institute M&O Stamp of Approval to validate our team's performance and our procedural excellence," said Mike Casey, President of T5 Facilities Management. "Minimizing risks while reducing operating costs is a commitment T5 makes to all of its customers. The fact that we had nearly perfect scores on the M&O audits demonstrates that we have the right people and procedures in place and are operating using best practices every day."

A 2016 study by the Ponemon Institute estimates that the cost of data center downtime now averages about $7,900 per minute. The report also determined that the average data center incident lasts 86 minutes at a cost of $690,200, and a total data center outage averages 119 minutes at a cost of $901,500. The Disaster Recovery Preparedness Council also reports that only 23 percent of organizations are adequately prepared for a data center outage. Uptime Institute's M&O Stamp of Approval provides independent assessment of data center excellence and standardization with optimal staffing, which means a reduced risk of downtime and lower operating costs.

"Achieving the M&O Stamp of Approval across the T5 Data Center portfolio illustrates the company's commitment to operational excellence," said Keith Klesner, Senior Vice President, North America for Uptime Institute. "Uptime Institute's M&O Stamp of Approval provides insights to help organizations manage risk and reduce operator errors to improve performance and productivity. This commitment serves to differentiate T5 Data Center in the industry as one of the leaders in operational excellence and best practices. We congratulate T5 Data Centers for receiving the M&O Stamp of Approval for all its eligible facilities."

About T5 Data Centers

T5 Data Centers (T5) is a leading national data center owner and operator, committed to delivering customizable, scalable data centers that provide an "always on" computing environment to power mission critical business applications. T5 Data Centers provides enterprise colocation data center services to organizations across North America using proven, best-in-class technology and techniques to design and develop facilities that deliver the lowest possible total cost of operations for its clients. T5 currently has business-critical data center facilities in Atlanta, Los Angeles, Dallas, Portland, Charlotte, Chicago, New York and Colorado. All of T5's data center projects are purpose-built facilities featuring robust design, redundant and reliable power and telecommunications, and have 24-hour staff to support mission-critical computing applications.

About T5 Facilities Management

T5 Facilities Management (T5FM), provides third party on-site facilities management and remote hands services to data center owners across North America. T5FM applies the same best practices used in all of T5 Data Centers' facilities, including policies and procedures to mitigate risk and eliminate operational concerns with an emphasis on safety, training, and customer communication. T5FM operates 18 data center facilities in nine markets: Charlotte, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Austin, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Portland, and Chicago.

For more information, visit www.t5datacenters.com/facilities-management/