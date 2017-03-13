Taconic Announces Sponsorship of 2017 Translational Microbiome Conference

Leading Discussions on Key Animal Model Considerations for Studying the Microbiome

HUDSON, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 13, 2017) - Taconic Biosciences, the only commercial provider of germ free rodent models, announced that it will sponsor the Translational Microbiome Conference to be held in Boston April 11-13, 2017. This three-day conference will focus on the potential for translational intervention in microbiome research and the challenges associated with successful microbiome research. The talks will focus on fecal microbiota transplantation, translating the microbiome, bioinformatics tools, and genome databases for clinical applications of metagenomics.

Taconic Application Scientist Randi Lundberg will present "Mice as Translational Models: Planning a Fecal Microbiota Transplantation Study," covering practical considerations and pitfalls when planning experiments using gnotobiotic mice generated by fecal microbiota transplantation.

Taconic will conduct a pre-conference workshop entitled "Navigating the Challenges of Studying the Microbiome in Mouse Models: Design, Execution and Utility." Moderated by Taconic's Dr. Alexander Maue, Associate Director of Microbiome Products and Services, the workshop will feature Dr. William DePaolo, Associate Professor of Medicine and the Lynn M. & Michael D. Garvey Endowed Chair in Gastroenterology at the University of Washington. Dr. DePaolo is also Director, Center for Microbiome Sciences & Therapeutics (CMiST) which serves as a beacon for investigators, clinicians, and patients interested in the human microbiome. Assisting Dr. DePaolo will be panel of scientists with diverse perspectives and includes Dr. James Matumba, co-founder Commense, Inc., Dr. Beth McCormick, professor and vice chair, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Founder Center for Microbiome Research and Dr. Phil Dube, Field Application Scientist, Taconic Biosciences.

"The complexity and implications of the microbiome provide one of the greatest advancement opportunities in modern medicine. Conducting this workshop underscores Taconic's commitment to leading the animal model industry in microbiome services," said Dr. Robert Rosenthal, chief executive officer of Taconic Biosciences.

The interactive workshop provides novel techniques for planning and conducting successful microbiome studies in rodents. Preclinical in vivo studies utilizing the mouse as a model organism are critical to advancing knowledge of microbiome effects on disease, health, and nutrition. These models will also support new drugs investigations. "There are many experimental design variables in conducting in vivo studies; adding the complexity of the microbiome makes these studies even more challenging. Without established and predictive models, translational studies will be difficult, and worse yet, inaccurate. Understanding best practices when planning studies is paramount in assuring reliable results," says Dr. Maue. Workshop attendees will understand the considerations in selecting the appropriate in vivo models for studies, microbiome association study best practices, and the benefits and limitations mouse microbiome data in the drug discovery.

