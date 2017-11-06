Tactical Services, Inc. Completes UAV Drone Focused Name Change and Forward Stock Split

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Nov 6, 2017) - Tactical Services, Inc. ("Tactical Services" or the "Company") ( OTC PINK : LUADD) is pleased to announce that on October 23, 2017 the Company completed its corporate name change and 100-for-1 forward stock split as part of its recently completed acquisition of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV or drone) technologies and assets.

Tactical Services was notified by FINRA that an additional "D" has been temporarily appended to the Company's stock trading symbol ("LUADD") for 20 business days and that the trading symbol will subsequently be changed to TTSI on or about November 20, 2017.

Stockholders with common shares, as of the record date October 23, 2017, in electronic form at their brokerage firms do not have to take any action as the effects of the forward stock split will automatically be reflected in their brokerage accounts. No further action is required for stockholders holding physical certificates at this time. Physical certificates representing pre-split or pre-name change holdings will be deemed to represent the stockholder's post-split/name change holdings until the stockholder presents the certificate to the transfer agent. Physical certificate holders may contact the Company's transfer agent, Action Stock Transfer Company at (801) 274-1088, to facilitate the exchange of their old certificates for post-split shares should they wish to.

About Tactical Services, Inc.

Tactical Services, Inc. specializes in medium-sized, extended-duration unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for surveillance, electronic information gathering, radio relaying, and target detection. Long flight times and high-altitude capabilities (up to 14,000 feet) allow the company's UAVs to loiter over a specific target or region for up to several days, while relaying chosen information/imagery to a remote ground station via LTE/3G, long-range RF, or modules that enable communicating with the UAVs via the Iridium satellite network when LTE/3G or RF are not an option.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This Tactical Services, Inc. publication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the Company's mission statement and growth strategy, are "forward-looking statements." Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.