Tactical Services, Inc. Discusses UAV Drone Technologies and Business Strategy

Thomas Li, co-founder and President of Tactical Services, Inc., commented, "Currently there is a significant deficiency in the military, border control, and search & rescue UAV market that we have specifically targeted with our family of cost-effective extended flight UAVs. With very high endurance UAVs with current flight times pushing 50 plus hours non-stop, and quick and cost-effective deployment, under 30 minutes with 2 persons, Tactical Services is well positioned to establish itself as a technology and service leader in this extremely exciting and fast-growth industry."

Tactical Services, Inc., specializes in cost effective, medium sized, extended duration Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) for surveillance, electronic information gathering, radio relaying, and target detection. The Company's technologies fill a current gap in the UAV market between expensive, high-operating-cost drones with weapon and surveillance capabilities and small, short-range "copter-style" or hand-launched surveillance drones with very short flight times. Tactical Services' target market is every search & rescue, military, border control and government agency, globally. The Company utilizes two "proving grounds" for flight experimentation, testing, and demonstrations; one near Guangzhou, China, and the other near Tillamook, Oregon.

The Tactical Services lineup of fixed-wing UAVs is purpose-built for surveillance, monitoring, and radio relaying combining easy deployment with cost-effectiveness due to the standardized modules across all models. Long flight times allow the Company's UAVs to loiter over a specific target or region for up to several days, while relaying chosen information/imagery to a remote ground station via LTE/3G, long-range RF, or modules that enable communicating with the UAVs via the Iridium satellite network when LTE/3G or RF are not an option.

Tactical Services UAVs also offer significant flexibility, providing a base flight format and mission-specific hot-swap modules that provide capabilities including high-resolution video/photos, infrared video/photo, radio relay, directional-listening equipment, cellular interception, laser targeting, sonar, radar, RF jamming, and weather analysis. The UAVs are operated by manual joystick controls, using a tablet device connected to a handheld RF receiver. Redundant base stations allow two operators, with only one controlling the UAV at any given time.

Tactical Services has developed four distinct UAV models for specific target markets:

- U300 - Tactical's smallest UAV, the U300, has a wingspan of 2.96 meters (~9 feet) and an optimal flight altitude of 3,000 feet (8,000 ft. ceiling), and is designed for primary missions of visual surveillance, radio operations, and laser targeting. U300 operator training is minimal. U300 flight time is approx. 20 hours.

- U500 - Tactical's U500 UAV has a wingspan of 5.15 meters (~17 feet) and an optimal flight altitude of 5,000 feet (8,000 ft. ceiling), and is designed for primary missions of visual surveillance, radio operations, laser targeting, and weather analysis. U500 operator training is under two hours. U500 flight time is approx. 27 to 33 hours.

- U700 - Tactical's U700 UAV has a wingspan of 7.0 meters (~23 feet) and an optimal flight altitude of 5,000 feet (8,000 ft. ceiling), and is designed for primary missions of visual surveillance, radio operations, laser targeting, weather analysis, and underwater detection. U700 operator training is under two hours. U700 flight time is approx. 43 to 47 hours.

- U900 - Tactical's largest UAV, the U900, has a wingspan of 9.25 meters (~30 feet) and an optimal flight altitude of 10000 feet (14,000 ft. ceiling), and is designed for multiple primary missions of visual surveillance, radio operations, laser targeting, weather analysis, and underwater detection. U900 operator training is approximately 15 hours. U900 flight time is approx. 51 to 58 hours.

Tactical Services UAVs hold significant technological advantages over competing drone manufacturers, including custom designed carbon-fiber fuel bladders which allow for significant weight reduction, aid in fuel delivery during altitude pressure changes, and guarantee unadulterated fuel delivery to the UAV engines. Tactical UAVs utilize proprietary advanced onboard flight management systems (FMS) that calculate optimal flight patterns based on mission parameters, and can have a mission sent to it to follow or take direct instructions from the base station operator. Mission parameters are sent to the FMS from a browser-based system (based on Google Earth). The FMS also contains systems for the UAV to maintain flight, avoid stalls, start/stop engine, and auto return to home based on fuel or loss of communications. Pairing two or more Tactical Services UAVs forms a redundant coverage network for a given mission. While one UAV is on mission and due to return home, a paired UAV can be launched that will automatically take up the continuation of the mission without any data loss.

Tactical Services UAVs also incorporate a hot-swap bay in their housing, allowing the operator to insert mission-specific electronics, such as photo/video, sonar, radio jamming, and others. A second, smaller bay accepts various communication modules, including long-range WiFi, LTE/3G, satellite, or a combination thereof. This system "future proofs" each UAV: As newer modules are introduced over time, there is no need to replace the UAV -- just acquire the new module.

About Tactical Services, Inc.

