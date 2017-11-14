Tactical Services, Inc. Highlights UAV Drone Technology Development Management Team

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Nov 14, 2017) - Tactical Services, Inc. (fka Line Up Advertisement Inc.) ("Tactical Services" or the "Company") ( OTC PINK : LUADD), an industry leading extended flight Unmanned Ariel Vehicle (UAV) development company, today provided these highlights of its management team.

Tactical Services, Inc., with operations based in Hong Kong, is currently managed by its two founding partners and UAV technology visionaries, Thomas Li and Nathan Xian. Under their guidance, Tactical Services has designed and perfected a complete lineup of extended flight UAVs for surveillance, electronic information gathering, radio relaying, and target detection.

Mr. Thomas Li, President and CEO of Tactical Services, Inc., is a graduate of Tsinghua University in Beijing, China, one of the top-rated engineering universities in Asia, where he specialized in structural engineering and performance engineering. Since 2012, Mr. Li has focused on the development of proprietary technology relating to UAV/drones and is the co-inventor of all the Company's UAVs and UAV related technologies. Mr. Li's groundbreaking work with UAV's has led to significant advancements for UAV in-flight efficiencies. Thomas has received three awards (two from China and one from Singapore) for his contributions related to performance metrics of flight.

Mr. Nathan Xian, Chief Financial Officer of Tactical Services, Inc., is also a graduate of Tsinghua University in Beijing, China, one of the top-rated engineering universities in Asia, where he specialized in structural and fluid dynamics. Since graduating, Nathan has provided consulting services to several companies concerning fluid flow dynamics, which has allowed him to directly transition this expertise to air flow concepts for Tactical Services. Since 2012, Mr. Li has been focused on the development of proprietary technology relating to UAVs and is the co-inventor of all the Company's UAVs and UAV related technologies.

"We are very excited for the future of Tactical Services and are ready launch new opportunities for our UAV technologies around the world," commented Thomas Li, President and CEO of Tactical Services, Inc. "With the assistance of our various partners, we will continue to build upon our advanced technology foundation and provide the very best extended flight UAV solutions available over a wide range of technical specifications and use profiles."

About Tactical Services, Inc.

Tactical Services, Inc. specializes in medium-sized, extended-duration unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for surveillance, electronic information gathering, radio relaying, and target detection. Long flight times (50+ hours) and high-altitude capabilities (up to 14,000 feet) allow the company's UAVs to loiter over a specific target or region for up to several days, while relaying chosen information/imagery to a remote ground station via LTE/3G, long-range RF, or modules that enable communicating with the UAVs via the Iridium satellite network when LTE/3G or RF are not an option.

