Taillight Tales: A 2017 Trip Report From the Volkswagen Vacation Experts

Peace Vans Rentals shares bucket list tips and tales, what's new for 2018

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - November 08, 2017) - With more than 1,000 road trips hosted to date and a growing fleet of restored Volkswagen camper vans, Peace Vans Rentals holds a treasure trove of van life expertise, anecdotes and road trip hacks. In a new report found at PeaceVansRentals.com, the company recaps notable tales and trends from the road.

"In the spirit of year-end reflection and bucket list planning, we wanted to share stories from the vans and road tripping tips to inspire a vacation, or make an upcoming adventure that much more exciting," said Peace Vans Rentals Owner Harley Sitner. In 2017, the Seattle-based Peace Vans Rentals fleet:

Carried more than 700 passengers in 16 vans over 154,651 miles.

Recorded its furthest adventure reaching Saskatoon, Canada for a total round trip of 4,343 miles.

Traveled as far south as Joshua Tree National Park and frequently to the most popular destination, Washington's Olympic Peninsula.

Set the scene for two engagements and six honeymoons.

Welcomed guests from all over the world, including 12 countries, 21 states and four provinces.

Were enjoyed by every age - renters ranged from 9 months to 78 years.

Hosted many meals ranging from creative to gourmet, including more than 3,000 s'mores, hundreds of hot dogs, countless pots of mac and cheese as well as freshly caught salmon, just shucked oysters, bushels of local and organic produce, local beers, wines and cheese.

The coming year will bring a growing fleet and the possibility of traveling further down the west coast. In early 2018, two vintage Volkswagen buses circa 1970 and 1976 will become available for day trips or short overnights in and around Seattle. Intended for special occasions, weddings or exploring Seattle in #vanlife style, trips in these 1970's era vehicles are limited to three nights and 500 miles. Earlier this year, Peace Vans Rentals became the first vintage camper van rental company to allow one-way trips down Highway 101 and Highway 1, with drop off or pick up availability in Santa Cruz, Calif. For 2018, Peace Vans Rentals extends the Highway 1 magic all the way down to San Luis Obispo.

The Peace Vans Camps program will expand with new locations in 2018, offering exclusive camping experiences curated and managed by Peace Vans. Designed to get renters off the beaten path, Peace Vans Camps range from remote wilderness spots on the Olympic Peninsula to tranquil hilltops on San Juan Island, along with wineries, creameries and organic farms in between. In addition to these exclusive camping spots, renters also gain access to the Renter Portal of PeaceVansRentals.com which offers tried and true recommendations for where to hike, dine, play or just pull up and watch the sunset.

Before entering the rental fleet, Peace Vans vehicles receive at least $25,000 in upgrades and restoration work performed by its sister business -- Peace Vans, the largest Volkswagen camper van repair and restoration shop in North America. Each van is also outfitted with hand-picked camping accessories from leading brands and treasured finds. The vans are designed for renters to fly in and hit the road -- no need to pack anything other clothes or buy anything other than food. The 2018 fleet will also receive built-in refrigerators, heaters for shoulder season camping and new lithium ion battery systems for powering cameras, phones, devices and camping accessories.

Rates begin at $215 per night from May 1 to September 30, and $170 per night from October 1 to April 30. A six-night minimum is required year-round.

About Peace Van Rentals

Peace Vans Rentals is powered by the Volkswagen Van restoration experts at Peace Vans (www.peacevansseattle.com) and brainchild of Seattle entrepreneur Harley Sitner. The automotive shop and rental office are located at 2443 6th Avenue South, Seattle, Wash., 98134. For details and reservations visit www.peacevansrentals.com, take a virtual road trip with a series of videos, or follow along via Instagram and Facebook (@PeaceVans and #PeaceVansRentals).

