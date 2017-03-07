Takata Airbag Victim's Father, Alexander Brangman, Becomes Worldwide Advocate and Launches Website Aimed at Educating Consumers of Product Recalls

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - EKC PR client Alexander Brangman has become a worldwide consumer advocate, dedicating his life to educating people about product recalls. His new website is designed to shed light on Takata airbag recalls, and the tragic loss of his only daughter, 26-year-old Jewel Brangman.

On September 7, 2014, Alexander's world was shaken after receiving heartbreaking news that his beloved child had been involved in a minor but fatal car accident, directly caused by a Takata airbag. While other people walked away unscathed, the airbag inside Jewel's rented (and recalled) Honda Civic exploded with such excessive force, that it spewed metal fragments into her neck, severing her carotid artery.

She bled to death.

"After my daughter's life was taken, I devoted my purpose in helping others by raising awareness of the harmful outcomes caused by Takata, and other recalls," explains Alexander. "I want to illuminate the truth behind why corporations don't face the appropriate consequences when their product is recalled, so that no one else feels the pain I have been through, and continue to endure."

For over a decade, Takata Corporation conspired cover-ups and fraudulent falsifications of records related to deadly airbags. Recently, they plead guilty to fraud and agreed to pay $1 billion in penalties for concealing airbag defects blamed for at least 16 deaths, and hundreds of life altering injuries. In their plea, Takata admitted hiding evidence that millions of its airbag inflators explode with too much force.

"This is a step in the right direction, but the fight is far from over," states Alexander. "Airbags are supposed to save lives, not take them, and I want to make sure that Takata (and other recalled brands) will no longer continue to cut costs against our safety."

As big businesses tend to turn a blind eye in order to keep profitability and productivity high, Alexander Brangman is seeking justice for all!

"In Jewel's name, I will be her voice," Alexander explains. "I want to save lives now, because I know that is what my daughter would want."

