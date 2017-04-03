Take a slice out of your spring cleaning, join Pizza Pizza by recycling your electronics this Earth Month

Slices for Devices recycling program helps the environment and children's hospitals

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 3, 2017) - Pizza Pizza has its green thumb out to help Canadians kick start their spring cleaning as part of the company's annual Slices for Devices campaign. Pizza lovers are invited to drop off eligible electronics devices at any participating location and Pizza Pizza will trade it for a free slice of pepperoni or cheese pizza throughout the month of April.

Pizza Pizza is accepting small end-of-life electronic devices, including smart phones, digital cameras and mp3 players. With the help of Electronic Products Recycling Association (EPRA) and Ontario Electronic Stewardship (OES), the devices will be recycled safely and securely, with proceeds from the process donated to Pizza Pizza's Slices for Smiles Foundation, supporting Children's Miracle Network.

"In this day and age, electronics are so easily attainable and we're constantly upgrading our devices," said Pat Finelli, Chief Marketing Officer for Pizza Pizza. "Not many people know how to properly dispose of them, so we're pleased that we can help make it easy with Slices for Devices, where you can recycle your electronics, eat a delicious slice and help a great cause."

Pizza Pizza also encourages companies and schools to participate by safely recycling their large and small electronic items, including monitors, laptops, computer towers and IT equipment. Companies and schools will receive a gift card that can be used towards a school pizza lunch or company-wide pizza party. The gift card amount will be determined by the volume of electronic waste collected. Companies and schools looking to participate in the corporate program can sign up online at www.pizzapizza.ca/earthmonth.

All traditional Pizza Pizza restaurant locations across Ontario, Quebec, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia will participate in the Slices for Devices program. Since its launch in 2004, the program has diverted over 17,000 electronic devices from landfills.

Did you know?

Out of use electronics are composed of reusable materials like plastics, copper, silver and precious metals that can be recycled into materials and put back into manufacturing.

Last year, Pizza Pizza diverted close to 6 tonnes of unwanted electronics from landfills.

To learn more about Slices for Devices or register for the corporate/school recycling program, visit www.pizzapizza.ca/earthmonth

About Children's Miracle Network

Children's Miracle Network® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals, 14 of which are in Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and research. Its various fundraising partners and programs support the nonprofit's mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Find out why children's hospitals need community support, identify your member hospital and learn how you can Put Your Money Where the Miracles Are, at www.childrensmiraclenetwork.ca and www.facebook.com/CMNHospitals

About EPRA and OES

As recognized, industry-led not-for-profit organizations, EPRA and OES provide an approved environmental compliance program for manufacturers, distributors and retailers of electronics. They are responsible for implementing and operating, on behalf of their stewards, a safe and secure program for the recovery and reclamation of electronic products in accordance with standards established by EPRA. EPRA and OES accept and recycle a range of regulated electronic products. For information on what products are accepted and to find a drop-off location near you, visit www.recycleMYelectronics.ca.

About Pizza Pizza Limited

For 50 years, Pizza Pizza Limited has been guided by a vision to provide the "best food, made especially for you" with a focus on quality ingredients, customer service, continuous innovation and community involvement. With more than 750 locations across Canada, the company is Canada's pizza pioneer and a quick-service restaurant leader, operating two banners - Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 - that deliver quality food choices, diverse menus and exciting promotions for all tastes, lifestyles and budgets. Visit www.pizzapizza.ca and www.pizza73.com for more information.