Taking a stand on leadership: Deloitte launches Deloitte University North

Experiential leadership development centre to help position Canada for success

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 16, 2017) - Today, Deloitte formally launched Deloitte University North (DU North), a learning and leadership development centre, affirming its commitment to the growth and success of its people, clients and the global business community. Located within Deloitte's new national office, DU North is designed to invest in, and inspire tomorrow's leaders by bridging real-world experiences and active learning.

"At Deloitte, creating a leadership culture focused on the development of our people is one of our highest priorities," said Punit Renjen, Deloitte Global CEO. "Today, Deloitte University North joins a proud tradition of Deloitte University centres across the globe. Located in Toronto, the center is located in an international business hub and key market for the development of future leaders."

More than a classroom, DU North offers an experiential learning experience, made possible with technology-enabled classrooms, live interpretation services and business leaders in the classroom leading courses. DU North is the only Deloitte University site in an urban setting ensuring the experience extends past the facility itself. In partnership with the Fairmont Royal York, DU North participants stay in the heart of the city directly across from Toronto's main transportation hub, Union Station. Following the recent completion of an extensive revitalization, Fairmont Royal York offers DU participants re-designed rooms with upgraded amenities, an exclusive business lounge and pantry, and 24 hour private reception coverage.

"At Deloitte University North we're building the leadership skills of our people, not only for their individual development, but also for the benefit of our clients and the broader business community," said Duncan Sinclair, Vice Chair and founding Dean of Deloitte University North. "By developing bold and talented leaders we're helping to ensure that Canada will have the top-tier talent it needs to position the country for future success."

According to Deloitte's recent report The Future Belongs to the Bold, Canadian companies need to be more courageous and take a strong position on issues such as leadership development if they are to compete, and win, globally.

"Leadership development is a critical issue for the future of our country," said Frank Vettese, Managing Partner and Chief Executive of Deloitte in Canada. "For Canada to grow and prosper, businesses need to be willing to take calculated risks to disrupt themselves in the service of better shared outcomes. Deloitte University North will help us get there."

DU North builds on the success of the Deloitte University Leadership Center in Westlake, Texas; Deloitte University Asia Pacific in Singapore; Deloitte University Europe, the Middle East and Africa in La Hulpe, Belgium and Chantilly, France; and Deloitte University in Hyderabad, India. Its curriculum mirrors the programs that are delivered annually to Deloitte's 244,000 practitioners, while at the same time tailored to the Canadian market. In 2017, over 8,000 key clients, community leaders and Deloitte practitioners from across the Americas and around the world are expected to participate in DU North programming.

