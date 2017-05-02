Talena Named to CRN's 2017 Big Data 100 List

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - May 02, 2017) - Talena, Inc., a pioneer in enterprise data management for modern big data platforms, has been named to CRN's annual Big Data 100 list for the second year in a row -- the fourth recognition from the publication since the company's launch less than two years ago. Selecting Talena as one of the "35 Coolest Data Management And Integration Vendors," the CRN Big Data 100 annual list identifies IT vendors at the forefront of data management, business analytics and infrastructure technologies, delivering innovative solutions developed to harness the huge amounts of data generated in today's digital world, raising the bar for data management and challenging IT and engineering teams.

Enterprise companies choose Talena because of its ability to rapidly recover petabytes of data, enabled by its Google-like catalog, Talena FastFind™, its ability to recover at a very granular level, and its highly scalable architecture that can speed up recovery workflows. What's more, Talena delivers unmatched compliance support, protecting confidential/PII data and allowing companies to automate the masking of specific data fields as part of the data mirroring process.

"Businesses everywhere are faced with managing information streams of unprecedented volume and complexity, requiring more powerful and efficient tools than ever before for capturing, storing, organizing, securing and analyzing data," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN is pleased to present the 2017 Big Data 100, a list of vendors whose ingenuity and creative problem-solving have introduced remarkable new ways to help solution providers tackle this mammoth task. Congratulations to these Big Data aces, who have not only kept pace with the rapidly evolving demands of the data management field, but also innovated and challenged the status quo."

"We're thrilled to be named to CRN's Big Data 100 list again this year," said Talena CEO Nitin Donde. "The Talena platform was developed specifically to address today's new digital world order, and we are excited to be working with so many leading companies and brands, across nearly every market sector -- from financial services and technology to aviation and retail. Data loss remains a top concern for good reason, and we will continue to innovate to help companies protect their tier 1 business applications and help companies deploy the ideal data management architecture for big data platforms within today's modern IT environments."

The full 2017 Big Data 100 list is available here.

Tweet this: @Talena_Inc named to @CRN 2017 Big Data 100 #bigdata2017 #AlwaysOnData #InnovationWins @TheChannelCo http://bit.ly/2qmk3ha

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Connect With Talena:

Follow us on Twitter: @Talena_Inc

Read our Blog: www.talena-inc.com/blog

Connect on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/talena-inc

About Talena, Inc.

Talena delivers optimized backup, recovery, test data management and archive functions for modern big data platforms, enabling users to prevent data loss, minimize compliance risk, and deliver applications faster. Talena's award-winning software-defined data management solution protects critical business assets while helping companies greatly reduce overall capital and operating costs. Based in Silicon Valley, Talena is backed by Canaan Partners, Intel Capital, ONSET Ventures and Wipro Ventures. For more information, visit www.talena-inc.com.

©2017. The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.