Talent Board Announces 2017 Candidate Experience Workshop Series

Half-Day Workshops Spotlight Latest Research Insights and Recruiting Best Practices

According to research from Talent Board, a poor candidate experience can negatively impact business outcomes, with 67 percent of candidates willing to share their negative recruiting experiences with their inner circle and 34 percent of candidates willing to post negative experiences online. The Talent Board CandE workshops will spotlight this research, offering attendees critical insight into the state of the candidate experience and business of recruiting.

"Today's employers recognize that positive candidate experiences are more than a nice to do, and a well-defined and well-executed recruiting process is a key differentiator in hiring top talent," said Kevin Grossman, president of Talent Board. "We're excited to bring back our popular Candidate Experience workshops, offering talent professionals the opportunity to connect with the research and learn more about what it takes to hire top candidates in 2017."

Open to HR, talent acquisition and recruiting professionals, the half-day workshops are complimentary though advanced registration is required. Each Talent Board workshop will include a keynote presentation or panel discussion featuring prior CandE Award winners, plus interactive table discussions and an overview of the CandE Award program and research. Attendees will also have ample time to network with their peers and learn about the strategies other organizations are leveraging to enhance the candidate experience. The first workshop in the series was held on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 in San Diego, Calif.

Upcoming Candidate Experience workshops will take place in:

Redwood City, Calif. on Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Seattle, Wash. on Thursday, March 23, 2017

Dallas, Texas on Tuesday, April 4, 2017

Fort Worth, Texas on Thursday, April 6, 2017

Chicago, Ill. on Tuesday, April 11, 2017

Chicago Ill. on Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Philadelphia, Penn. on Tuesday, April 25, 2017

Cleveland, Ohio on Thursday, April 27, 2017

McLean, Va. on Monday, May 8, 2017

Duluth, Ga. on Monday, May 15, 2017

Florham Park, N.J. on Thursday, May 25, 2017

Additional events will take place in Toronto, Canada on Tuesday, June 6 and Wednesday, June 7, 2017. More information about the Candidate Experience Workshops can be accessed at: http://www.thetalentboard.org/workshops.

