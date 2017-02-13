Talent Board to Celebrate EMEA Candidate Experience Award Winners at Upcoming Gala in London

2016 Winners Announced; Gala Event to Join Forces with talentleadersconnect

SAN FRANCISCO, CA and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Feb 13, 2017) - Talent Board, a non-profit organization focused on the promotion and benchmark research of a quality candidate experience, today revealed the winners of the 2016 EMEA Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards.

"Since launching the EMEA CandE Awards, Talent Board has seen employers across the region recognize the importance of job candidate experiences," said Gerry Crispin, Talent Board member and Principal & Chief Navigator at CareerXroads. "As a result, employers, including this year's winners, are implementing new strategies and solutions that encourage a more positive recruiting process. We are delighted to reveal the latest EMEA CandE Award winners and look forward to celebrating them at the upcoming Gala."

Both a competition and benchmarking program, the EMEA CandE Awards are designed to help employers across the Europe, Middle East and Africa region committed to improving job candidate experiences. Participating organizations complete a comprehensive evaluation, exploring existing talent acquisition processes, including both employer and targeted candidate surveys. Winning companies are determined through a blind data analysis based on their candidate survey scores.

Continuing to grow year over year, the 2016 EMEA CandE Awards program included 152 participating companies and more than 25,000 candidates surveyed. The 2016 EMEA CandE Awards winners include:

Accenture

adidas Group

Autoliv Cankor Otomotiv Emn. Sis. San. ve Tic. A.Ş.

CH2M

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Facebook

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.Ş.

General Electric

Intel Corporation

Kuveyt Türk Participation Bank Inc.

LEGO Group

PepsiCo

QNB FINANSBANK

Risk Management Solutions

Sapient Corporation

These organizations will be celebrated at the EMEA CandE Awards Gala on March 2, 2017 at the King's Fund in London. In addition to honoring the winners, Talent Board will join forces that same day to present a series of Candidate Experience sessions during talentleadersconnect. The Candidate Experience sessions will feature Talent Board members and CandE Award winning employers.

Richard Bradley, vice president, EMEA & Business Leader Project Resourcing, for Kelly, headline event sponsor of the EMEA CandE Awards Gala, commented, "Over the last several years, Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards have helped elevate candidate experience standards across EMEA. We are proud to support their mission and believe this year's Gala event and conference sessions will provide additional insights into the state of recruiting and what employers can do to further promote exceptional experiences for job candidates."

HR and talent acquisition professionals interested in attending the gala and co-located talentleadersconnect can learn more and register at: http://emea.cande-events.org. For information about the EMEA CandE Awards, including the 2017 program, visit: http://www.thetalentboard.org/cande-awards.

About Talent Board

Talent Board is a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. The organization, awards program and its sponsors are dedicated to recognizing the candidate experience offered by companies through the entire recruitment cycle and to forever changing the manner in which job candidates are treated. More information can be accessed at www.thetalentboard.org.