Talking Tom Comes to Life With iOS 11

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Sep 20, 2017) - Since My Talking Tom's launch, millions of users have enjoyed feeding, petting and poking Talking Tom in his world, playing by the rules of his surroundings. Now, with augmented reality (AR) mode you can take Talking Tom beyond the screen, bringing him to life right before your own eyes, in your own home. See Talking Tom at your dinner table, on your bathroom counter or even in your backyard. The possibilities are endless and the experiences are limitless.

"Outfit7 always aims to be at the forefront of innovation, so we are excited to offer our users this new advanced experience," said Jure Prek, CEO of Outfit7. "We are getting closer to 7 billion app franchise downloads each day, and we are amazed to see how our users have formed an emotional connection with our characters. AR takes this to an entirely new level."

The new AR framework, available with the iOS 11 update on compatible devices, creates real life experiences for users. Talking Tom can be positioned on top of a real-world flat surface in seconds, allowing users to interact with him in the same way they do within the app, making Outfit7's integration one of the most lifelike and user friendly.

Are you ready to bring Talking Tom to life in a brand new way?! Download the app today! My Talking Tom is free to download on all major platforms.

Download on iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/si/app/my-talking-tom/id657500465?mt=8

