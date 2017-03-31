Talks to continue tomorrow (Saturday) in CUPE-Canadian Hearing Society labour dispute

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 2073, representing 227 striking workers at the Canadian Hearing Society (CHS), will continue to meet with its employer Saturday, for a fourth day in ongoing talks aimed at ending the strike that began March 6th.

The parties have agreed to suspend public communications regarding the substance and process of negotiations, while bargaining continues.