TalkTalk Enhances the Digital Subscriber Experience and Provides a Faster, More Reliable Network with Nominum DNS

Nominum Vantio CacheServe and N2 Applications Deliver Superior Network Performance and Personalized Services for Millions of UK Subscribers

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - Nominum™, the DNS security innovation leader and first-to-market with an extensible DNS platform that accelerates service provider digital transformation, announced today that TalkTalk has deployed the company's solutions to significantly improve the performance and reliability of its broadband network.

In an effort to provide an enhanced digital experience for its millions of subscribers throughout the UK, TalkTalk is deploying Nominum Vantio™ CacheServe to speed DNS query resolution and increase reliability of the online subscriber experience, replacing its previous costly and less effective DNS and DPI solutions. In the near future, the broadband provider is implementing additional Nominum N2™ applications to offer more personalized services and deeper connections with customers.

"Providing the best possible experience for our customers is our top priority," said Gary Steen, CTO of TalkTalk. "Nominum's industry-leading DNS solutions bolster our efforts to put subscribers first and support the increasingly digital lifestyle of consumers throughout the UK, by ensuring that our network is fast and reliable. The integrated solutions Nominum offers will improve customer engagement with our brand, reduce capital expenditures and strengthen subscriber loyalty."

"The combination of Vantio CacheServe and N2 applications offers service providers like TalkTalk a powerful solution to meet subscriber demands for personalized digital services and a secure, enhanced online experience," said Gary Messiana, CEO of Nominum. "The performance and reliability of our DNS engine and integrated applications are already serving approximately 75 percent of broadband subscribers in the UK. As a forward-thinking service provider with a goal of speeding time-to-market of high-valued subscriber products and service innovations, TalkTalk has embraced the value of deploying a fully integrated DNS platform as a way to compete effectively and maintain market leadership."

Vantio CacheServe: The Gold Standard in DNS Resolution

For over a decade, Vantio CacheServe has formed the foundation for the world's fastest and most reliable service provider networks. The solution provides a solid base for enhancing the digital subscriber experience by delivering unparalleled availability and the industry's lowest latency metrics. Vantio boosts subscriber satisfaction while maximizing the value of network infrastructure investments. Half a billion internet users in over 45 countries rely on Vantio every day for a fast, reliable and safe internet experience.

Vantio CacheServe offers performance improvements as much as 10 times greater than legacy solutions, and enables service providers to streamline operations with fewer network elements, lowering OPEX and power consumption. Additionally, integration with the Nominum N2 Platform, a unique service layer, simplifies deployment of N2 applications that engage and protect subscribers, provide effective and efficient in-browser communications, and offer deep data insights. Vantio is backed by responsive 24×7 commercial support staffed with experts steeped in provider requirements.

Nominum N2 Offers Closed Loop Personalized Services

The Nominum N2 application suite-integrated with the company's industry-leading DNS technology-is designed to optimize and secure the subscriber experience through customizable value-added services. The N2 products are integrated for a "closed loop" experience-meaning, a set of services that are seamlessly tied together by DNS to deliver a truly personalized experience across all access networks and devices.

Together, Nominum Vantio and N2 solutions maximize network performance and security, strengthen online protection of end users and improve customer communications by creating a holistic view of the subscriber. With Nominum Vantio and N2, CSPs strengthen their competitive advantage, accelerate revenue growth and increase brand loyalty through the following solutions:

Vantio CacheServe -Offers high network availability and low latency for CSP networks.

-Offers high network availability and low latency for CSP networks. N2 ThreatAvert -Proactively protects CSP networks from cyberthreats with accurate, adaptive and automated technology.

-Proactively protects CSP networks from cyberthreats with accurate, adaptive and automated technology. N2 SecureConsumer -Provides consumers with personalized internet safety solutions such as parental controls, and proactively protects households from malware, ransomware and phishing attacks.

-Provides consumers with personalized internet safety solutions such as parental controls, and proactively protects households from malware, ransomware and phishing attacks. N2 Reach-In-browser subscriber communications and campaign management platform that is proven to be more effective than email, direct mail, phone calls or text.

About Nominum

Nominum™ is the world's DNS innovation leader and the first company to create an integrated suite of DNS-based, subscriber-centric applications to digitally transform service providers and personalize and secure the online subscriber experience.

Nominum N2™ solutions leverage the company's market-leading Vantio™ DNS software and expert team of data scientists to forge a clear path for service providers to move beyond a network-centric approach to a value proposition that is subscriber-centric and highly differentiated. N2 provides an extensible network services framework that synchronizes digital capabilities with people, processes and systems across the organization to deliver personalized, secure solutions that enhance subscriber value and brand loyalty, fuel revenue growth and bolster competitive advantage.

Nominum is a global software company headquartered in Silicon Valley. More than 130 service providers in over 45 countries trust Nominum to enable a safer, more personalized internet experience and promote greater value to subscribers. Nominum DNS software resolves 1.7 trillion queries around the globe each day-roughly 100 times more transactions than the combined daily volume of tweets, likes, and searches taking place on major web properties. For more information, please visit nominum.com.

About TalkTalk

TalkTalk is the UK's leading value for money provider of broadband, landline, TV and mobile services to consumers and businesses.

TalkTalk was founded in 2003 to give people more choice, better value for money and make telecoms accessible to everyone. Since then TalkTalk has grown its customer base to over 4 million and have continued to challenge the industry by launching first of a kind products including: free broadband at a time when people were paying above the odds; the first network-level parent controls with HomeSafe; and TalkTalk is the first and only provider to offer fixed price broadband plans for up to 24 months.