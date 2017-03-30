Tallwave Acquires Full-Service Digital Marketing Agency

With the acquisition, company deepens its foothold in customer experience innovation

SCOTTSDALE, AZ--(Marketwired - Mar 30, 2017) - Tallwave, a design and innovation company that helps brands transform, design and build new products and services and take them to market, today announced its acquisition of Ethology, a full-service digital marketing and customer experience agency.

Since its launch in 2009, Tallwave has helped over 150 early stage and enterprise companies solve their biggest business challenges, develop new products, enhance customer experience and achieve success in the marketplace. This union will enable Tallwave to expand its consultative and management services and elevate its strategic partnerships with all clients.

"Our ultimate goal has always been to build a platform to develop customer-centric innovations and help them succeed in the marketplace," said Jeffrey Pruitt, Partner and CEO of Tallwave. "Adding world-class digital marketing services to Tallwave's offerings, and more skilled team members to the fold, enables us to become an even stronger partner to clients. We're bringing together two teams of A-plus talent and we plan to continue building on that."

Ethology's top-tier digital marketing expertise spans search, paid media, content and web development -- capabilities that are a natural extension of Tallwave's services, which include business strategy, branding, product design and development, and market intelligence. Tallwave and Ethology previously collaborated in serving multiple brands. This strategic investment, however, will fully integrate the two organizations and expand synergies to benefit the team and clients.

"We partner with clients every day, from startups to billion dollar companies, on the many ways they need to adapt, understand the market, and adjust to the changing needs of their industries. That's exactly what this is for us at Tallwave. Needs are evolving, and we are proactively building capabilities to meet those needs in a way that is efficient and competitive," explained Pruitt.

Going forward, the Tallwave suite of innovation services will include:

Business strategy

Market intelligence

Product and service design & development

Brand design & development

Go-to-market strategy & execution

Digital marketing strategy, execution, and analytics





Acquiring Ethology makes Tallwave a forerunner in the innovation services industry having a highly talented team and deeper digital marketing capabilities to guide customers, large and small, on their digital journey. The company's move to provide cohesive services has already garnered praise from existing clients, and they expect it will appeal to companies looking for integrated strategy and execution expertise offered under one umbrella.

In addition to the acquisition, Tallwave raised an additional round of funding to support the integration and the continued growth of its team.

