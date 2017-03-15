Talon International, Inc. Announces its Zipper Exhibit Event March 23-26

Featuring Vintage and New Zipper Garments and the World Records Longest Zipper

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 15, 2017) - Talon International, Inc. ( OTCQB : TALN), a leading global supplier of zippers, apparel fasteners, trim and stretch technology products, announced it will hold an Exhibit featuring the rarest vintage Talon zippers in the market, some of the hottest new garments using Talon zippers, and the World Records Longest Zipper.

The event will be held at 1108 S. Los Angeles Street, Unit 100, Los Angeles, CA 90015. On Thursday, March 23 from 6:00 to 10:00 PM, members of the media, as well as special guests of Talon, are invited for a special showing. Top executives and marketing personnel from Talon will be present and available for briefings. Levi Strauss & Co.'s Historian will be on hand to showcase their vintage pieces. On Friday through Sunday, March 24-26 from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, the Exhibit is open to the general public.

The Exhibit will include:

Rare vintage garments, vintage Talon products, and custom Talon pieces

The newest Talon Collection by a featured designer

One of-a-kind luxury accessories

The World Records Longest Zipper at 3.1 miles long, built by Talon and unveiled during Los Angeles Fashion Week on March 16

Levi Strauss & Co.'s vintage pieces and Historian available for discussion and questions

"Talon is a pioneer in the zipper industry, and we are taking our 124 years of expertise in the zipper design and manufacturing space to continue to innovate for all types of garments," stated Larry Dyne, Talon's Chief Executive Officer. "This event, geared toward anyone who loves fashion design, covers the fashion industry, interested in vintage clothing, and quality product innovation with zippers, will be an exciting look back and an informative look ahead at what Talon is doing in the product design and manufacturing space."

In addition to Talon zipper garments featured throughout the years, including those from global jeanswear leader Levi Strauss & Co., the company is pleased to have Tracey Panek, Levi Strauss & Co.'s Historian, join the event on March 23. In her role, Tracey oversees the acquisition and preservation of historical garments and artifacts. She researches, documents, interprets and shares stories related to LS&Co.'s rich heritage. LS&Co. is an important partner for Talon, and both companies share a long and accomplished history of providing essential garments and accessories to the consumer and fashion industry.

About Talon International, Inc.

Talon International, Inc. is a major supplier of custom zippers and complete trim solutions including Tekfit® stretch technology products to manufacturers of fashion apparel, specialty retailers, mass merchandisers, brand licensees and major retailers worldwide. Talon develops, manufactures and distributes custom zippers exclusively under its Talon® brand ("The World's Original Zipper Since 1893"); designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes complete apparel trim solutions and products including stretch technology products for specialty waistbands, shirt collars, and other items all under its trademark and world renowned brands, Talon® and Tekfit® to major apparel brands and retailers. Leading retailers worldwide recognize and use Talon products including VF Corporation, American Eagle, Abercrombie and Fitch, Polo Ralph Lauren, Kohl's, JC Penney, FatFace, Victoria's Secret, Wal-Mart, Phillips-Van Heusen, Levi Strauss & Co., Express and many others. The company is headquartered in the greater Los Angeles area, and has offices and facilities throughout the United States, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Vietnam, India, Indonesia and Bangladesh.