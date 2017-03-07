Talon International, Inc. Will "Unzip LA Fashion Week" with the World Records Longest Zipper

A Public Unzipping to be Held on March 16 and on Display March 16-19

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - Talon International, Inc. ( OTCQB : TALN), a leading global supplier of zippers, apparel fasteners, trim and stretch technology products, announced it is "Unzipping LA Fashion Week" (LAFW) with the world's longest zipper installation. The record-breaking zipper will be unveiled at LAFW's Opening Gala at the W Hollywood on March 16, 2017. The public, LAFW VIP Gala Guest, celebrities, influencers, media and more plan to take part in Unzipping LAFW with the world record's longest zipper. Join Talon at the W Hotel (6250 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028) in Hollywood starting at 4 pm on March 16 to take part in unzipping history. You can also follow the whole experience via social media by searching #LongestZipperEver.

At 3.1 miles in length, Talon has broken the World's Longest Zipper Record by 1.3 miles and is slated to join the Guinness Book of World Records. The zipper was created by Talon International Inc., headquartered in the Los Angeles area. Talon develops, manufactures and distributes custom zippers exclusively under its Talon® brand ("The World's Original Zipper Since 1893") to major apparel brands and retailers. In addition to zippers, Talon designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes complete apparel trim solutions and products including stretch technology products for specialty waistbands, shirt collars, and other items all under its trademark and world renowned brands, Talon® and Tekfit®.

"Talon is thrilled to take part in LA Fashion Week with our world record-breaking zipper," stated Larry Dyne, Talon's Chief Executive Officer. "Talon has been an integral part of fashion for over 120 years as a pioneer in the zipper industry, and it's a perfect fit for us to join the opening of LAFW in our backyard."

For more info about LA Fashion Week's designers and full schedule of events, visit: https://lafw.net.

About Talon International, Inc.

Talon International, Inc. is a major supplier of custom zippers and complete trim solutions including Tekfit® stretch technology products to manufacturers of fashion apparel, specialty retailers, mass merchandisers, brand licensees and major retailers worldwide. Talon develops, manufactures and distributes custom zippers exclusively under its Talon® brand ("The World's Original Zipper Since 1893"); designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes complete apparel trim solutions and products including stretch technology products for specialty waistbands, shirt collars, and other items all under its trademark and world renowned brands, Talon® and Tekfit® to major apparel brands and retailers. Leading retailers worldwide recognize and use Talon products including VF Corporation, American Eagle, Abercrombie and Fitch, Polo Ralph Lauren, Kohl's, JC Penney, FatFace, Victoria's Secret, Wal-Mart, Phillips-Van Heusen, Levi Strauss & Co., Express and many others. The company is headquartered in the greater Los Angeles area, and has offices and facilities throughout the United States, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Vietnam, India, Indonesia and Bangladesh.