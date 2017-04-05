Talon Metals Update: Drilling Results Received for the 480 Zone at Tamarack

ROAD TOWN, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - Talon Metals Corp. ("Talon" or the "Company") (TSX: TLO) is pleased to provide an update on the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-PGE project ("Tamarack Project"), located in Minnesota, USA. The Tamarack Project comprises the Tamarack North Project and the Tamarack South Project. Talon owns an 18.45% interest in the Tamarack Project.

Drilling results from the 2017 Tamarack Winter Exploration Program (480 Zone)

The goal of the step-out drilling in the 480 Zone, located approximately 3.5 kilometers to the north of Talon's defined resource in the Tamarack Zone (See Figure 1), was to determine the possible extension of previously drilled, shallow mineralization. During the 2009/10 drilling campaign, drill hole 09TK0109 intersected 11.5 meters of 1.11% Nickel ("Ni") and 0.80% Copper ("Cu") from a depth of 43 meters and drill hole 09TK0098 with 15.74 meters of 0.79% Ni and 0.71% Cu from a depth of 41.26 meters (see Tables 1 and 2). The four (2017 winter exploration program) drill holes failed to intersect any significant mineralization.

Figure 1: Plan showing localities of drill holes for the 2017 winter exploration program, and specifically those from the 480 Zone where results have been received

http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/5/11G135154/Images/480_zone_plan_view_5april2017-87653817520ca5629bea0b4566cc51cf.jpg

"Sound exploration strategy requires the rapid follow-up and qualification of anomalies outside of known intrusions. The 480 Zone, where prospective nickel and copper mineralization had previously been intercepted in a FGO type host, 3.5 kilometers north of the Tamarack Zone, is one such area. As presently, no additional significant mineralization has been intercepted in the 480 Zone, the program focus moved to new targets that were identified from the expanded gravity and magnetotelluric surveys completed in 2016," said Henri van Rooyen, CEO of Talon. "We look forward to updating shareholders on the results from these step-out targets when further results become available."

Quality Assurance, Quality Control and Qualified Person

Please see the technical report entitled "First Independent Technical Report on the Tamarack North Project, Tamarack, Minnesota" dated October 6, 2014 (the "Tamarack North Technical Report") prepared by independent "Qualified Persons" Brian Thomas (P. Geo) of Golder, Paul Palmer (P. Eng) of Golder and Manochehr Oliazadeh Khorakchy (P. Eng) of Hatch Ltd. for information on the QA/QC, analytical and testing procedures employed by Kennecott at the Tamarack Project. Copies are available on the Company's website (www.talonmetals.com) or on SEDAR at (www.sedar.com). The laboratory used by Kennecott is ALS Minerals who is independent of Kennecott and the Company.

Lengths are drill intersections and not necessarily true widths. True widths cannot be consistently calculated for comparison purposes between holes because of the irregular shapes of the mineralized zones.

Drill intersections have been independently selected by Talon. Drill composites have been independently calculated by Talon. The geological interpretations in this news release are solely those of the Company.

The locations and distances highlighted on all maps in this news release are approximate.

James McDonald, Vice President, Resource Geology of Talon is a Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101. Mr. McDonald is satisfied that the analytical and testing procedures used are standard industry operating procedures and methodologies, and he has reviewed, approved and verified the technical information disclosed in this news release, including sampling, analytical and test data underlying the technical information.

About Talon

Talon is a TSX-listed company focused on the exploration and development of the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-PGE Project in Minnesota, USA (which comprises the Tamarack North Project and the Tamarack South Project). The Company has a well-qualified exploration and mine management team with extensive experience in project management.

For additional information on Talon, please visit the Company's website at www.talonmetals.com

Table 1: Collar Locations for Holes from the 2017 Winter Exploration Program and Holes with Significant Mineralization in the 480 Zone from the 2009/10 Exploration Program

HOLE ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (masl) Azm Dip End Depth 17TK0252 491731.2 5172937.9 387.0 340.9 -84.4 228.0 17TK0253* 489828.3 5172376.5 401.0 90.0 -84.0 69.2 17TK0254 492143.7 5170780.4 395.0 354.5 -84.3 579.9 17TK0255 489828.3 5172376.5 401.0 83.5 -85.2 687.9 17TK0256 491677.4 5173091.3 390.0 157.2 -75.7 324.6 17TK0257 491382.7 5172899.2 388.0 60.1 -84.3 242.0 17TK0258 491790.9 5173051.5 391.0 358.8 -75.5 212.8 17TK0259** 490896.9 5167282.0 388.7 313.0 -74.9 691.6 17TK0260 490563.6 5171662.2 385.0 350.5 -84.8 582.6 17TK0261 490697.4 5170063.8 388.0 98.3 -85.1 596.8 09TK0098*** 491678.1 5173038.4 391.1 249.2 -83.4 182.3 09TK0109*** 490351.5 5168693.1 389.4 97.5 -54.5 790.8 Collar coordinates are measured via Differential GPS (UTM Zone 15N, NAD83) unless otherwise noted. * Hole Lost. Planned coordinates and collar azm/dip used. ** Measured by Averaged GPS. *** Historic holes with collars professionally surveyed.

Table 2: Assay Results from the 2017 Winter Exploration Program and Results with Significant Mineralization in the 480 Zone from the 2009/10 Exploration Program

Zone Program BHID FROM

(m) To

(m) LENGTH (m) %

Cu %

Ni %

Co Pt

g/t Pd

g/t Au

g/t 480 2017 Winter Program 17TK0252 NSM NSM NSM NSM NSM NSM 17TK0256 NSM NSM NSM NSM NSM NSM 17TK0257 NSM NSM NSM NSM NSM NSM 17TK0258 NSM NSM NSM NSM NSM NSM 480 2009/2010 Exploration Program (holes with significant values) 09TK0098 41.26 57.00 15.74 0.71 0.79 0.03 0.58 0.37 0.20 09TK0109 43.00 54.50 11.50 0.80 1.11 0.03 0.64 0.43 0.22 Length: refers to borehole length and not True Width. True Width is unknown at the time of Publication. NSM: No Significant Mineralization. All samples were analysed by ALS Minerals. Nickel, copper, and cobalt grades were first analysed by a 4 acid digestion and ICP AES (ME-MS61).Grades reporting greater than 0.25% Ni and/or 0.1% Cu, using ME-MS61, trigger a sodium peroxide fusion with ICP-AES finish (ICP81). Platinum, palladium and gold are initially analyzed by a 50g fire assay with an ICP-MS finish (PGM-MS24). Any samples reporting >1g/t Pt or Pd trigger an over-limit analysis by ICP-AES finish (PGM-ICP27) and any samples reporting >1g/t Au trigger an over-limit analysis by AAS (Au-AA26).

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/5/11G135154/Images/480_zone_plan_view_5april2017-87653817520ca5629bea0b4566cc51cf.jpg