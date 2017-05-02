Talon and SoftNAS Partner to Provide Consolidated Global Cloud Storage for Enterprises and Distributed Branch Offices

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - Talon, the leading provider of enterprise class file sharing solutions for distributed locations, today announced its strategic partnership with SoftNAS®, the #1 best-selling software-defined cloud NAS, to enable true global storage consolidation into the enterprise cloud. Talon FAST™ and SoftNAS Cloud® NAS provide joint customers with a central cloud-based storage namespace that is secure, highly resilient, and can grow on-demand, ensuring high performance global file locking, file access and sharing for all users across the global enterprise.

Global enterprises are increasingly looking for opportunities to leverage the scale and flexibility of the cloud, and one of the key targets for exploitation remains unstructured data stores. The combination of Talon and SoftNAS offerings deliver a petabyte scale topology for distributed file servers to be consolidated into limitless, highly-available cloud storage, reducing both cost and risk while increasing business agility.

Talon FAST™ enables a global fabric, which gives virtually any enterprise location the ability to seamlessly access and use cloud-resident file shares as they traditionally have on-premises file servers, without changing user experience or workflow. The combination of a powerful distributed network file system, intelligent caching and global locking allows globally distributed enterprises to operate under a central storage system view while keeping the storage centralized and lightweight at the edge. This ability to 'centralize' data has large benefits as enterprises decommission costly-to-maintain file servers around the globe. Talon FAST™ optimizes the flow of information in the enterprise, enabling all offices to work off the same set of data.

SoftNAS Cloud NAS presents virtually limitless, highly resilient data shares in the enterprise cloud, allowing seamless data access to existing applications without requiring application rewrites. SoftNAS gives its customers the enterprise-class data security, protection, and performance required to safely, predictably, and reliably operate IT systems and applications. Under this partnership, Talon FAST™ users will utilize the capabilities of SoftNAS Cloud filer as the main repository for unstructured data in the cloud.

"As enterprises move from an on-premises to a cloud-first strategy, key goals that we see include ensuring that applications don't need to change prematurely, that users aren't negatively impacted, and that they have the levels of security and scale needed to grow," stated William Fellows, VP of Research, 451 Research. "The combination of Talon and SoftNAS targets those objectives directly."

The Talon and SoftNAS collaboration can provide organizations with a single software-defined storage footprint, versus the legacy distributed storage architecture which requires localized management, backup, security, and audit for the proprietary hardware footprint in each location.

"Customers want a software-based solution that bridges the cloud and premises storage gaps, delivering efficient, global access to an extensible namespace that scales into the petabytes, while leveraging the low costs and high durability of cloud storage," stated Rick Braddy, CEO, CTO and Founder of SoftNAS. "The alliance with Talon allows our customers to fully leverage our HA cloud NAS across the broader enterprise, bridging the long tail of IT with the new cloud frontier."

"Customers with globally distributed locations will benefit significantly from having a central point of storage management and control," said Shirish Phatak, CEO, Talon. "Partnering with SoftNAS provides us with an additional tool in our toolkit for offering a powerful, efficient and scalable storage management solution."

Talon FAST™ is available as a site based annual subscription or as a joint offering with Microsoft Azure Storage and Hybrid Cloud solutions in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

SoftNAS is available as an annual subscription and on-demand in Microsoft Azure and Amazon AWS.

About Talon

Talon, a leader in next generation software-defined storage solutions, enables enterprises to centralize and consolidate IT storage infrastructure, while bringing data closer to their users, enabling enterprise global file sharing and collaboration. This results in streamlined IT management and improved end user productivity. From its headquarters in Mount Laurel, NJ and its global locations, Talon serves the largest Global 2000 organizations including the most established Architectural, Construction, Engineering, Energy, Offshore and Manufacturing companies.

About SoftNAS

SoftNAS®, Inc. is the leading provider of software-defined NAS solutions and protects mission-critical data for customers using any combination of public, private and hybrid clouds. SoftNAS gives its customers the enterprise-class data security, protection, and performance required to safely, predictably, and reliably operate IT systems and applications. SoftNAS believes in powerful, hassle-free data management and works with any hardware, any data type, across any geography, and with any IT environment, including the most popular public, private, and hybrid cloud computing platforms: Amazon® AWS™, Microsoft® Azure™, CenturyLink Cloud® and VMware vSphere®.

