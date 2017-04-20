Talonvest Capital Recognized as Top Corporate Fund Raising Team for Third Consecutive Year at "Walk for Kids"

Event Raised over $300,000 for the Orange County Ronald McDonald House

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Talonvest Capital, Inc., a boutique commercial and self storage real estate advisor, received the 2017 Top Corporate Fund Raising Award for the third consecutive year from the Orange County Ronald McDonald House at the recent 5K "Walk for Kids". Talonvest's ongoing support enables the Orange County Ronald McDonald House and Ronald McDonald Family Rooms to provide a "home away from home" for families of children receiving treatment in Orange County hospitals.

Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC), with the support of Talonvest and other corporate and individual donors, offers programs and provides services to approximately 800 children and their families in Orange County each year. Each day, families with children facing life threatening challenges benefit from the Ronald McDonald House and Ronald McDonald Family Room, which provides them meals and lodging, free of charge.

Talonvest's financial involvement with the Orange County Ronald McDonald House is supported by its clients, capital providers, friends, and families that donate through the "Walk for Kids". Receiving the 2017 Top Corporate Fund Raising Award was made possible by several colleagues that share the firm's values on giving back. Firms such as, Clark Investment Group, Wells Fargo, Buchanan Children's Charities, Catalyst Storage Partners, Devon Self Storage and Mesa West Capital to name a few. "Talonvest is proud to support the Ronald McDonald House in its mission to support Orange County families during their greatest time of need, "says Talonvest principal, Eric Snyder. "A comfortable place to sleep, a home cooked meal, and a loving environment allows the parents to focus on one thing only: their child's recovery."

Every year Talonvest employees and their families participate in the Orange County Ronald McDonald House's largest fundraiser, "Walk for Kids", a 3.1 mile walk with thousands of supporters. In addition, the team has volunteered time serving dinner to families staying in the house and annually sponsors a guest room at the Orange County Ronald McDonald House, which allows all the families that stay in the room throughout the year to do so free of charge.

"When we founded Talonvest, we committed to allocating a percentage of our revenues toward charities we are passionate about" says Talonvest principal, Tom Sherlock. "The Ronald McDonald House has made a personal impact on members of our company and we are proud to support the organization in providing support for children and families in need."

About Talonvest Capital, Inc.

Talonvest Capital is a boutique real estate firm providing advisory services to commercial and self storage real estate investors, owners and developers nationally. The principals of the firm have over 80 years of combined experience structuring loans and equity investments for office, industrial, retail, and apartment properties throughout the United States. In addition, they have established a dominant niche position in financing self-storage properties across the country.