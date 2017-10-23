Talonvest Finances Chicago Area Portfolio Totaling $23 Million

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - October 23, 2017) - Talonvest Capital, Inc., a boutique self storage and commercial real estate advisor, negotiated $22,680,000 of loans secured by four self storage assets in the Chicago Metropolitan Area on behalf of the ownership, affiliates of the Chicago Capital Funds, a privately held, capital investment firm. Individual, non-crossed loans were structured to maximize the ownership's flexibility for the future. The subject properties, located in Carol Stream, Streamwood, and Chicago (2), operate under the U-Stor-It flag and have 251,745 of net rentable square feet. U-Stor-It Gary Avenue, in Carol Stream, was a conversion and consists of a three-story climate controlled self storage facility and a single-story self storage facility. The property has excellent visibility on a highly travelled road and is in close proximity to I-355. U-Stor-It Streamwood was a ground up development completed in 2013 and is located on Irving Park Road, a major arterial road in Streamwood with an average daily traffic count of 29,400. U-Stor-It Beverly is located in the highly desirable Beverly neighborhood on the southwestern edge of Chicago and totals 41,033 net rentable square feet. The fourth store, U-Stor-It 88th Street, was renovated in 2014, sits on 2.07 acres of land on Ashland Avenue in a densely populated urban locale, and consists of 800 storage units with 55 parking spaces.

Financing was provided by a large national bank that funded non-recourse, uncrossed, securitized loans resulting in cash out to the property ownership. Larry Nora, Founder and CEO of Chicago Capital Funds, shared "The Talonvest team's knowledge, experience, and relationships help us get the best possible financing in the market while their deal communication and problem solving make the process of getting capital more efficient." The Talonvest team responsible for these financings included Jim Davies, Kim Leslie, Tom Sherlock, and Terra Hendrich.

About U-Stor-It

U-Stor-It is a group of acquisition, development, construction, and management companies with a proven track record of over 28 years in the self storage industry. U-Stor-It offers a proven performance record of having developed over 3 million square feet of self storage product with a valuation of over 500 million dollars.

About Talonvest Capital, Inc.

Talonvest Capital is a boutique real estate firm providing advisory services to self storage and commercial real estate investors, owners and developers nationally. The principals of the firm have over 80 years of combined experience structuring loans and equity investments for office, industrial, retail, and apartment properties throughout the United States. In addition, they have established a dominant niche position in financing self-storage properties across the country.