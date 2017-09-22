Talonvest Secures $10.1 Million of CMBS Loans with Full Term IO Payments

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - September 22, 2017) - Talonvest Capital, Inc., a boutique self storage and commercial real estate advisor, successfully negotiated $10.1 million of long-term, fixed rate, non-recourse loans secured by two properties for The William Warren Group. One facility is a 76,298 square foot, 618 unit, storage facility located a 2401 Barcelona Lane in Tallahassee, FL. The property was built in 2008 and is conveniently located at the Publix Shopping Center off Capital Circle SE at Blairstone Road. Amenities include a U-Haul truck rental, 24-hour digital security monitoring, electronic gate access, drive up access, business center, and packaging supply merchandise. The other facility is a 75,100 square foot property with 682 self storage units located at 9240 N. 67th Avenue in Glendale, AZ. Amenities at this facility include RV/boat storage, gated access, 24-hour digital security monitoring, drive up units, and packaging supply merchandise.

Individual, uncrossed loans were procured on behalf of the borrowers from the conduit lending division of a large bank. Both loans featured interest only payments for the full 10-year terms and allowed for cash out to the ownership. Clark Porter, President of The William Warren Group, commented, "Talonvest's level of client service is unparalleled and saves our firm time and money. Their track record of delivering results makes choosing an advisor an easy decision for us." The Talonvest team responsible for these financings included Eric Snyder, Kim Leslie, and Erich Pryor.

About Talonvest Capital, Inc.

Talonvest Capital is a boutique real estate firm providing advisory services to self storage and commercial real estate investors, owners and developers nationally. The principals of the firm have over 80 years of combined experience structuring loans and equity investments for office, industrial, retail, and apartment properties throughout the United States. In addition, they have established a dominant niche position in financing self-storage properties across the country.