Talyst to Exhibit at MHA Annual Business Summit

Talyst LTC to Showcase Medication Management Solutions

KIRKLAND, WA--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - The Talyst Long-Term Care Division, a leader in automated medication management for long-term care pharmacies and skilled nursing facilities, will be participating in the MHA Annual Business Summit in Las Vegas, NV on March 29 and 30. Talyst LTC will be exhibiting in booth #607, where it will be showcasing its on-demand, in-facility medication packaging and delivery automation technology.

"We look forward to sharing our innovative technologies with leading independent long-term care pharmacies at this year's MHA Annual Business Summit," said Scott Starke, Talyst General Manager. "With the increase in the amount and adoption of short-cycle dispensing fees and the drastic increase in regulatory approval for in-facility medication packaging and delivery, the time is now for long-term care pharmacies to adopt this medication management model," Starke added.

Talyst's InSite® System delivers data-driven solutions for effective management of LTC pharmacy and facility operations including medication management and analytic reporting. Long-term care pharmacies will see the greatest returns when servicing facilities with high acuity, shorter resident length of stay, and high Medicare A populations. The InSite System's usefulness extends from the executive level to the nursing floor, enabling analytic decision-making in the C-Suite, down to the day-to-day of facility operations.

The InSite System increases resident safety through patient specific unit or multi-dose pouches packaged in-facility when needed by nursing staff. Facilities will see significant savings through reductions in medication waste and narcotic counts while increasing nurse satisfaction and time spent caring for residents. In addition, on-demand access to oral solid medications creates quicker access to medications for late admits, prescription changes and other typical e-kit applications.

About Talyst Long-Term Care Division

The Talyst Long-Term Care Division, located in Richardson, Texas, is a leader in automated medication management and enhanced post-acute business process and workflow and improved outcomes in economy, safety, and security for long-term care facilities. Talyst LTC guides a network of independent pharmacies who are committed to providing innovative pharmacy services proven to surpass the value of traditional pharmacy providers. Talyst has installed automated solutions in more than 500 long-term care facilities, acute-care hospitals, healthcare systems and correctional institutions. Find out more about Talyst at www.talyst.com, visit TCIP University at www.tcip-university.com and view one of our videos.